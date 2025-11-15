Starbucks VS Dunkin’: America Runs on What?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to drinks, America is divided. Some people swear by Starbucks, others will defend Dunkin’ to the end, and the rest of us? We just go to whichever one’s closest to wherever we have to be. Even if you’re not a coffee drinker (personally, I’m not), both Starbucks and Dunkin’ have plenty of non-coffee options that make mornings a little more bearable. But when it comes down to it, which one do you run on?

starbucks

Starbucks is a vibe. The minute you walk in, it’s the warm lighting, calm music, and that coffee smell that somehow makes you feel more productive. It’s the kind of place where people come to study, gossip (my personal favorite), or do all the other stuff, like pretending to be productive while you scroll through TikTok for two hours and then say you got work done. There is just something about the atmosphere of Starbucks that makes you feel like you have your life together, even when you’re quite literally running on four hours of sleep and a Celsius.

Keriss101 / Spoon

But the best part about Starbucks? The customization. You can make your drink as simple or as extra as you want. I swear, the menu is more like a suggestion than a rule. My friend once ordered this bright green drink she called “The Frankenstein.” It had matcha, strawberry syrup dripping down the sides, and cold foam on top. It looked like Halloween in a cup, and somehow it actually tasted really good. That’s the magic of Starbucks — even the weirdest combinations always work.

Original photo by Amanda Stowe

But Starbucks really nails seasonal drinks, too. Whenever a new drop arrives, it’s like a national holiday. Pumpkin Spice season is iconic, and the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte just makes everything better. I’ll be in line when the winter menu drops. Even chai hits different in the winter: warm, spicy, and just the right amount of cozy. There’s just something about holding a cup with your name on it-spelled wrong, obviously- that feels special.

Dunkin’

Then there’s Dunkin’. It’s quick, it’s easy, and it’s literally everywhere. I swear, on every corner in each busy town, there must be one. Dunkin’ is the hero for grab-and-go busy mornings. I just love how easy Dunkin’ makes it. You walk in; you grab your drink, and go. It’s fast and efficient. It’s the kind of place where you know exactly what you’re getting every time.

The price? Way more reasonable. Dunkin’ sizes are bigger, and you definitely get more for your money. The Refreshers are super underrated, too. The Strawberry Dragonfruit is my personal favorite, of course. Yes, Dunkin’ has its own quirks: sometimes your drink tastes a little different from the last time, or they’re out of something random, but honestly, that’s part of its charm. One time when I got a chai latte, they ran out of cold foam, so they gave me whipped cream instead, which was weird at first, but it was still good.

And we can’t forget about the donuts! From classic glazed to seasonal favorites, Dunkin’ has a flavor for every mood. Right now, my favorite is the spider donut. They always have fun donut flavors for every season, something that you can’t find in a Starbucks.

Dunkin’ is reliable. It’s the drink stop for early classes, long commutes, and quick pick-me-ups. It’s for people who just need something that tastes good and gets the job done.

which one do you run on?

Look, at the end of the day, both Starbucks and Dunkin’ have their moments. For me, it really does depend on the day. Some days, I want my pumpkin chai latte with pecan cold foam from Starbucks and a cute study vibe. Other days, I just need a giant refresher from Dunkin’ to get me through my classes.

After all, both stores do the same thing: they make our mornings a little bit easier. So the real question isn’t which one America runs on. It’s which one you run on. And if your answer is “whichever one’s closest,” honestly… same.