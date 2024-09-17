My Review Of The New Starbucks Fall Menu

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a coffee lover and fall enthusiast, I was counting down the days until Starbucks revealed its new fall menu in late August. Now, after a few weeks of so-called “research,” I have tried and rated all the new fall-inspired menu items.

Apple crisp oat milk shaken espresso

The new Apple Crisp Oat Milk Shaken Espresso is the it-girl of fall drinks. It’s crafted with the classic Starbucks blonde espresso, which is sure to wake you up for those rough 8 am lectures or discussions. It has three pumps of Starbucks’ sweet new apple brown sugar syrup. To top it all off, it’s made with oat milk, the superior dairy substitution! This drink is my new go-to coffee order and my personal favorite new addition to the Starbucks menu. It truly perfectly embodies the essence of fall. 10/10.

Iced apple crisp nondairy cream chai

Who doesn’t enjoy a great chai? This drink is a spin-off of the original chai latte, this time with an apple twist. It has notes of brown sugar as well. It honestly smells like a fall candle and tastes heavenly. The cold foam included in the drink is nondairy and is not as thick in consistency as regular cold foam. However, I believe it still tastes amazing and is refreshing. If you are looking for a good coffee alternative, this chai latte is the way to go. 9/10.

Raccoon Cake pop

This cake pop is so adorable that I genuinely felt bad eating it, just look at its cute face! The raccoon is made out of vanilla cake batter and buttercream icing. In my opinion, it was a bit sweeter than Starbucks’ regular cake pops. Yet I believe this cute raccoon cake pop is the perfect midday sweet treat and provides a small rush of dopamine. 8/10.

Pumpkin cream cold brew

Even though I’m not the biggest cold brew fan, the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew was delicious. Something about vanilla and pumpkin screams sweater weather, and this drink makes me want to bundle up in a chunky knitted sweater. Since cold brew on its own is often bitter, this drink is sweetened with vanilla syrup. It also has pumpkin cream cold foam which adds texture to the drink. To bring it all together it’s sprinkled with pumpkin-spice topping, which is a mix of warm cinnamon and nutmeg. 7/10.

Apple crisp Oat milk macchiato

Honestly, I had no idea what a macchiato was until recently. The traditional macchiato is made with espresso and a small amount of steamed milk. This macchiato is the latte version of the traditional macchiato, which means it’s milk-based. The new Apple Crisp Macchiato is made with Starbucks Blonde Espresso, apple brown sugar syrup, and oat milk. The best part of this drink is the spiced apple drizzle, which is a thick syrup. I recommend shaking the drink to mix it all together before you take your first sip, for the best experience. 7/10.

baked apple croissant

If I had to choose one pastry to have for the rest of my life, it would definitely be a croissant, and I was so excited to hear that Starbucks was launching a new variation of their beloved croissant. Unfortunately, I didn’t really enjoy this baked good. I chose to have it warmed up, but the apple filling was still cold when I bit into it. This took away from the overall experience. I tried again a few days later, and sadly, the same thing happened. Therefore, I have to give this item a 5/10.

pumpkin Cream Chai

I would argue that after Starbucks’ cult-favorite Pumpkin Spiced Latte, their pumpkin chai drink is one of their most-loved seasonal drinks. Although this drink isn’t technically new, it still deserves a bit of the spotlight. This drink was made available for the first time last autumn. I had been ordering it for a few years earlier by just requesting pumpkin sauce in my iced chai lattes. Therefore, I was super thrilled when it was released in 2023 and again this fall. The highlight of this drink is 100% its sweet pumpkin cream cold foam and pumpkin spice topping. I feel that it doesn’t overpower the chai flavor, and instead contrasts very nicely with the chai tea base and adds a thick creamy texture. You can enjoy this drink hot or iced, which makes it perfect for any type of fall weather. 10/10.

Final thoughts

Whether you are a loyal pumpkin fan or an apple fanatic, there is something for everyone on the new Starbucks fall menu. I encourage you to treat yourself to one of these new fall treats, put on a comfy sweater, and enjoy the nice weather before winter comes around!