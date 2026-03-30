Spring Is A State Of Mind: 5 Crafts To Get You There

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March in New England typically isn’t your picture-perfect spring, but the warmth comes from within with a spring-driven mindset. The age-old traditions like spring cleaning and spring formals define the rebirth nature of the season, but why stop there? As the green grass finally appears under the snow, and the sun peeks out from the clouds, one’s dorm environment can reflect the same bright and refreshed feeling.

Incorporating light pastels while making use of materials and spare fabrics can add a personal and optimistic touch to one’s space. Not only can these crafts elevate creativity, but help you adopt new, healthy, and positive habits. These activities promote a warm, post-winter mindset as well as embrace a shared space and shared mementos with friends.

Ribbon Garlands

Starting off strong with decorative crafty garlands that can spruce up any empty space, window, or bedframe. All you need is ribbons, white or gold string, and different types of ribbon of your choosing.

The key with this craft is to cut each ribbon the same length, or consistent lengths, to ensure the garland looks perfect in your spring-centered room.

Making these doesn’t require any artistic niche, just a double knot. This is a great addition to a shared dorm, and a decoration that doesn’t break the bank.

Name Pennants

Name flags are a perfect way to elevate the mood of your space, especially a dorm. This is a perfect bonding activity for roommates and friends.

The essential ingredients for this activity are felt fabric in multiple colors, and beads and ribbon for decoration, all coming together with sewing needles or hot glue. A smart way to add more designs is to layer with patterned cotton fabric. A floral pattern could heavily accentuate your spring reset.

I recommend Pinterest as a reference for your design to see what colors and patterns coordinate. This doesn’t require any advanced skills, but I advise doing it in an open area if using hot glue.

Antique plate Mosaic

If you want to tap into your artistic side, antique plate mosaics are a great craft to bring on spring. Incorporating multiple patterns, shapes, and types of flowers makes these mosaics even more intricate.

I would recommend finding antique plates at the thrift store, and purchasing multiple types and colors. You need super glue, a wooden background, and grout to set the designs. I advise getting a mosaic set at a craft store for the grout.

If you haven’t worked with mosaics before, the steps are simple. Glue and place glass pieces to your wooden platform. Then, when dry, brush over the design with grout. The grout will stick to the wood and can be scraped/cleaned off the glass in the final product.

It’s best to break your plates with extra protection in a safe area outside; the beach is the perfect spot. If you find that mosaics are your niche, you can transfer that creativity to household items like mirrors, chairs, and tables.

Painted Pots

A fun spring get-together idea only needs paintbrushes, pots, and pastel colors: Painted flower pots bring new forms of life to your space while incorporating seasonal designs.

I recommend starting on a clean and dry base, applying a clay sealer on the interior to prevent peeling, and using acrylic or latex paint with dry coats, and a waterproof sealer on top for outdoor use.

What’s more spring-themed than flowers? With this craft, you can paint flowers and plant them. Not only can this begin one’s home garden, but friends can track their plants’ progress with each other.

Pressed-Flower Bookmarks

Pressed flower bookmarks are a creative way to personalize your reading journey, preserve nature, and promote reading.

All you need is one sheet of transparency film, matte Mod Podge, pressed flowers (pressing dry flowers between parchment/absorbent paper for 2-3 weeks), and thin ribbon for the top detail. This is a bit trickier, especially having to deal with delicate flowers, but a layer of Mod Podge on the film will secure the flowers, and a few coats after that will seal the deal.

I would recommend a tutorial on pressing flowers to ensure success. With this skill, you can take flower pressing onto other designs and crafts, like mason jars or decorative art.

While the beginning of spring is unpredictable, your space can reflect what spring means to you with these fun and easy activities. For further help or ideas, Pinterest offers many tutorials or blogs that can further your crafting journey.