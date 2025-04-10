Spring in Connecticut: Fun Activities To Do Outside As The Weather Warms Up!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Now that it’s officially spring, flowers are blooming, the sun is shining, birds are chirping, and it’s finally warm outside. This means it’s the perfect time to do some outdoor activities! Whether it means taking a day trip to another part of Connecticut or just enjoying the sunshine on the UConn campus, there are so many ways to get outside and have fun.

Picnics

Pack a cooler with sandwiches, fruit, and snacks and head outside with some friends! There are many areas to picnic on the UConn campus, including Horsebarn Hill, the UConn Forest, Mirror Lake, and the Student Union Lawn. If you’re looking to get off campus, Bigelow Hollow State Park and Nipmuck State Forest, Lake Chaubunagungamaug, 1860 Reservoir, Mansfield Hollow State Park, and Cove Park all have great spots for picnicking.

hiking

With the warm weather, flowers in bloom, and trees budding, spring is a great time to explore nature reserves and state parks! They often have great hiking trails that vary in length from park to park. Some great hiking trails to explore on and near the UConn Storrs campus are the UConn Forest, Hillside Environmental Education Park, Shelter Falls, Dunham Woods, Whetten Woods, Mansfield Hollow State Park, Wolf Rock Nature Preserve, Schoolhouse Brook Park, Fifty Foot Cliff Preserve, and Joshua’s Trust.

Go for a bike ride or a run

Going for a bike ride or a run is a great way to enjoy the fresh air and get some exercise! There are many neighborhoods by the UConn campus that are great to bike and run in because they are shaded, quiet, and scenic.

sunrises and sunsets

Watching sunrises and sunsets is a great way to start and end your days in a colorful, gorgeous fashion! Horsebarn Hill is a popular location for UConn students to watch the sunrise and sunset, as it offers beautiful 360-degree views.

Enjoy the cherry blossoms

Although cherry blossoms in bloom are a beautiful sight to see, they only bloom for a week or two. They typically bloom in April, and there are several places to see them in Connecticut. Some of these places include Wooster Square in New Haven, Edgerton Park in New Haven, Mill River Park in Stamford, and Bushnell Park in Hartford.

gardening

Spring is a great time to dust off your shovels, rakes, and watering cans. Start a garden or freshen up one you already have! If you’re looking to grow food, some of the best vegetables to plant in spring include peas, spinach, and broccoli.

Visit a local farmers market

Going to a farmers market is a great spring activity to do with friends. Each has lots of fresh produce and baked goods from local farms. Some farmers’ markets near UConn include the Storrs Farmers Market, Coventry’s Farmers’ Market, and South Windsor Farmers Market.

Go berry picking

Although berry picking is a popular activity during the summer, many farmers open up berry picking during the spring. Going in the spring is a great way to enjoy the fresh produce and get outside before it gets too hot. Some fruits that are in season in spring are strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries.

conclusion

Getting outside in the spring is one of the best things to do after being stuck inside during the cold winter months. With so many options for activities to do both on and off campus, everyone can find something that they enjoy. Take this as an opportunity to explore more of the campus or explore a local nature preserve and soak up the sun!