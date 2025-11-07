My Favorite Tim Burton and Henry Selick Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fall is finally here! I always love this time of year because of the brisk weather, pumpkin-flavored drinks and treats, and most importantly, all the spooky-themed movies. For me, Tim Burton and Henry Selick films have always been the go-to choices for this time of year. Their imaginations always capture me with unique and unforgettable characters, which I always seem to have a soft spot for. Specifically, I always find myself going back to Edward Scissorhands, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Coraline. I grew up watching these movies, and I continue to rewatch them every year, making this season feel nostalgic and comforting. Though they are not the typical scary Halloween movies, their themes of love, determination and courage, along with an eerie twist, make them even more special to me every single year.

Edward Scissorhands by Tim Burton

A classic. Edward Scissorhands has to be the creepiest yet adorable movie I know. Edward is a human who was made by a scientist, who sadly passed away before he was finished with his work, leaving him with scissors for hands. After time alone, Edward is found and taken in by Peg, allowing him to meet her family, including her daughter Kim, with whom he eventually falls in love. He struggles to fit in as he is not the norm, but he does not let that hold him back.

What I love most about this movie is how strong he was despite all the setbacks in his life, making this film connect to me even more. His story is strange, beautiful, and deeply emotional. Also, if you’re a fan of romance that tugs on your heart, his connection with Kim is so heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time when everything comes full circle at the end. Overall, an amazing film for those who love both eeriness and romance.

Tim Burton’s corpse bride by tim burton

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride is such an admirable film, filled with romance, thrills, and darkness. When Victor accidentally proposes to a bride, Emily, from the underworld, he embarks on a journey from the gloomy, lifeless land of the living into the vibrant and musical world of the dead. This irony only furthers the idea that though life can be strange and dark, it also has its warm and meaningful moments that should not go to waste.

One of the main reasons why I love this movie so much is because of Emily, the corpse bride. She has such a kind and beautiful soul, so it is just terrible to see how tragic a life she had. I grew so much love for her because she never lost her determination and humor, even in hard times. She always stayed true to herself, in turn, reminding me to do the same. Beyond Emily, this movie captures the beauty in darkness, and it is nice to have a reminder of that!

the nightmare before christmas by henry selick

This movie is a perfect combination of Halloween spookiness with Christmas cheer! It follows the story of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who discovered Christmas Town after being bored with his yearly routine. Intrigued by his new discovery, he decided to take over the holiday in his own way. Through time, Sally, a kind-hearted ragdoll who secretly loves Jack, became the voice of reason for Jack through bravery, compassion, and guidance.

The fun music, dark humor, and spooky visuals are what first drew me in, but what keeps me coming back to this film is how unique every character is. They each capture your heart in different ways. The main reason why I love this movie so much is because Jack’s story is a story of self-discovery and appreciation of who you are. These kinds of messages in a thrilling and creepy movie are extremely uncommon, so it is heartwarming to see!

coraline by henry selick

This movie has to be my favorite movie of all time. Ever since I was little, I was infatuated with the stop-motion style of film that Coraline is. This film starts where Coraline moved to a new house and discovered a secret door that leads to a seemingly perfect parallel world, where her bravery and smarts help her in what turns out to be an unsettling and scary place.

Coraline’s story is definitely unique and dark, which contrasts beautifully with the soft, innocent style of puppets used for the characters. This contrast makes me admire Henry Selick, his team, and the book’s author, Neil Gaiman, because it highlights the characters’ innocence even more, making the story’s darker moments feel even more intense. I am a big lover of dark stories, and this blend of wonder and eeriness makes this movie all the more enjoyable. Beyond its eerie charm, this film carries a deeper message, which is a lesson on how we should all appreciate what we have rather than wanting perfection from everybody, which makes it that much more personal and lovable!

What keeps me coming back

Each of these films, from Edward Scissorhands to Coraline, blend spookiness with romance or a heartwarming message. The characters of each film are all so special to me, and I cannot help but connect to them in different ways. On top of that, they all show happiness in darkness, which is something that I believe we all need in our lives. These movies bring such nostalgia that I love every fall, and I am happy to share my favorites!