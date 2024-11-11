Southington Apple Harvest Review: A Farewell To Fall Festivities

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Southington Apple Harvest Festival is nothing short of a Gilmore Girls fanatic’s dream. With the small-town feel, crisp autumn air, and energetic community, one would think they’re wandering the streets of Stars Hollow. I had the privilege of spending two days experiencing the food, music, entertainment, and liveliness of Southington, Connecticut’s Apple Harvest Festival, and let me tell you: it’s a must-do for anyone looking to experience the “New England Fall” we romanticize so much nowadays.

Any Southington local will tell you that the main event of this festival is the apple fritter booth, so of course I had to try them. It is safe to say that the hype is 100% deserved. The doughy apple fritters resemble a delicious apple cider donut, covered in brown sugar with a dash of cinnamon. What sets the fritters apart, though, is the juicy apple slice in the center of your bite! The whole fritter seems to melt in your mouth and the freshness of the apple in the center is to die for. Hot take though, the pumpkin fritters are right on par with the apple ones. As a lover of all things fall, pumpkin fritters hit the spot and had me coming back for more.

Original photo by Allie West

Aside from the food, there was no shortage of entertainment. The festival has rides, live music, and numerous vendors. The streets were endlessly lined with local businesses, town organizations, and arts and crafts! There is something for everyone to shop for. My favorite personal purchases were the crocheted hedgehog from a small business owner and the beaded bracelet I got from the booth raising money for their local pollinator garden. There are also two stages at the festival that feature local bands and magic shows to keep everyone entertained throughout the day and night. After the live shows are finished, you can find all the kids, both the youngsters and those who are children at heart, playing the arcade games and riding the classic county fair rides.

If that isn’t enough excitement for one weekend, the last day of the festival features multiple races for you to participate in to expel any energy you have left. While my hosts in Southington were quite ambitious and ran the 5-mile race at 8 AM, I was much happier to do the 5k half an hour later. Though I was tired afterward, my spirits were quickly lifted when I got to watch the “Little Fritter” runs. Watching toddlers hurdle toward a finish line just a few feet in front of them was the perfect way to finish off such a joyful weekend.

Overall, I would rate this weekend a 10/10. In terms of location, the festival takes place less than an hour away from UConn so it is super accessible for students looking for a day trip activity. The atmosphere is energetic and there is no shortage of activities to keep one busy for one — or even two — days. Despite the line for the apple fritters, the festival is much less crowded and chaotic than other New England festivals, such as the Big E. So, If you’re looking for a festival to add to your bucket list next fall, the Southington Apple Harvest should be number one!