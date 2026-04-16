Songs I Have Played Into The Ground

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are anything like me, when a new song comes out, you will listen to it until you physically can’t anymore. For a period of time, these songs bring me so much serotonin that I just can’t seem to stop playing them. They are the first thing I put on when I get in my car and probably the last song I hear at night. It is a non-stop loop that I honestly don’t regret. So, there is obviously a list going right now, and I want to share my top replayed songs at the moment.

“Rein Me in” – Sam Fender & Olivia Dean

This may be my current favorite song. While I know the actual meaning behind the lyrics aren’t the happiest, it will never fail to put me in a good mood. I can’t help but dance when this song comes on. I first heard it on TikTok a few months ago, and it was something I wanted injected into my veins. I am not sure when I will get sick of this song, but I truly hope it never happens.

“Be Her” – Ella Langley

Anyone who knows me knows I love country music. Ella Langley has quickly become one of my favorite artists this year. This song is newer from her, and it was an instant hit for me. I will, without a shadow of a doubt, scream this song at the top of my lungs whenever it comes on. I was recently in Nashville, Tennessee for spring break and I can’t count how many times I put this song on while getting ready.

“Homewrecker” – Sombr

This song has gone triple platinum in my car. I believe this is a song written for the “thought daughters.” I have seen numerous edits to this song of some of my favorite characters on TikTok, which has only made me love it more. This is the kind of song that I either want to scream in my car, or listen to while I lay down and stare at my ceiling. Again, not the happiest song out there but I can’t help my love for it.

“Sugar talking” – sabrina carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has easily been my favorite artist for the last handful of years. While this song of hers (among others) is consistently on repeat, it has skyrocketed since she performed at Coachella. This performance was my favorite amongst her setlist. The choreography between her and her dancer is something that replays in my mind since it was a more intimate performance than the rest of her set or any of her concerts. I would easily pay money just to listen to her sing this song.

“not everything’s About you” – old dominion

If you have read anything I’ve written, you have definitely heard me mention Old Dominion. While Sabrina may be my favorite solo artist, Old Dominion is surely my favorite band. With the weather getting warmer, I have been turning on their music more and more. This is typically the song that I’ll play first, and it always gets me in the summer mood. I can picture myself driving with the windows down, screaming this song, and I already can’t wait to do it again.

There are probably a million more songs I could add to this list, but these five sum up perfectly what my Spotify queue looks like regularly. If you haven’t listened to any of these songs, clearly I can’t recommend them enough. I hope that after you read this, you feel inclined to go blast your favorite music unapologetically.