Nearly three years ago, my boyfriend and I watched La La Land together for the first time. Little did we know that it would quickly become one of our favorite movies. So, when we heard that there was going to be a live concert of La La Land at Carnegie Hall in February, we knew we had to go. It turned out to be one of the best decisions we’ve ever made.

The evening was full of surprises, and I had no idea just how magical it would be. The most unexpected one? Justin Hurwitz, the composer of the movie’s stunning soundtrack, was conducting the entire orchestra. It was surreal and beautiful seeing the man behind the music bringing it to life in front of us.

From the very first notes of the opening song, I was in tears. The music, paired with the visuals, made the experience incredibly emotional. The songs we both loved from the movie — “Mia & Sebastian’s Theme,” “A Lovely Night,” and “City of Stars” — felt even more impactful when played live by a full orchestra and jazz band. The acoustics of Carnegie Hall accentuated the depth and richness of the music; it was truly out of this world to experience the beauty and class of such an iconic New York City venue.

Watching La La Land on the big screen surrounded by hundreds of people was also an interesting experience. It was so moving to share the same emotions with the crowd, especially during the film’s iconic ending. Unpopular opinion: the ending doesn’t make me sad. Instead, I find it hopeful. Maybe it’s delusional, but I like to think that Mia and Sebastian’s story isn’t over. Maybe one day, when they’ve both fully achieved their dreams, they’ll cross paths again, and everything will come full circle. So, as the audience around me teared up, I couldn’t help but feel this sense of possibility. The ending resonates with everyone differently, and being surrounded by people who were so deeply affected by it was fascinating.

Attending the La La Land concert at Carnegie Hall was the perfect way to kick off Valentine’s Month. It wasn’t just a movie experience; it was a reminder of love and the power of music bringing people together!