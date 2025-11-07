Some Covers Are Better Than The Original: Here are 10 ‘Glee’ Songs That Will Make You A Gleek

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A total of over 700 songs were covered in Glee, spanning from musical theater favorites, classic rock, rap, and much more. Glee first aired in 2009; the show centers around a high school glee club, the New Directions, and created a space for voices that had never been heard before to shine. The mix of quirky characters and amazing covers kept viewers like me hooked. I recently re-watched Glee for what seems like the hundredth time, and in no particular order, here is the breakdown of my top Glee covers.

“I’m Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How to Dance With You”: Season 2, Episode 20

Bouncy and fun are the perfect words to describe this performance. It showcases how diverse Blaine’s talent is and how he can sing very emotional pieces, but also have fun performances. This is one that I wish would never end and is always on repeat on my Spotify.

“Smooth Criminal”: Season 3, Episode 11

This cover is such a powerhouse performance! The combination of Santana and Sebastian singing intensely, combined with the cellos, makes this scene extra powerful. It is one that when I watch, I can’t take my eyes away from the screen.

“Don’t Rain on My Parade”: Season 1, Episode 13

This performance defines who Rachel Berry is and truly showcases her talent. From beginning to end, it locks viewers in with how captivating it is. It encapsulates Rachel’s fighting spirit and her star quality. At sectionals in Season 1, she performs this song solo, channeling Barbra Streisand, while also making this song her own. This performance feels like a piece of Broadway magic.

“Blame It”: Season 2, Episode 14

This cover showcases just how well Mercedes and Artie’s voices blend. It makes the original song even more catchy and impossible to get out of your head. It sticks with you, even after you’re done watching, because of how playful and energetic it is, making me just want to keep hitting replay.

“Thriller/Heads Will Roll”: Season 2, Episode 11

This number is the ultimate halftime performance. Combining amazing vocals and a great dance number, it is truly captivating. The blend of different eras of music makes a fresh and out-of-this-world mashup. This performance really is an example of the uniqueness of Glee. What other show could make a halftime performance feel like a Broadway number?

“Jumpin’, Jumpin'”: Season 5, Episode 10

If you’re looking for a pick-me-up, cover this one is perfect. The New Directions have done many covers of iconic Beyoncé songs, but this one stands out against the rest. The vocals and dancing are addictive to watch. This song also shows off Tina’s amazing voice, which is not showcased enough throughout the show.

“Bust Your Windows”: Season 1, Episode 3

After feeling betrayed and heartbroken by Kurt, Mercedes gives a stunning performance of Jazmine Sullivan’s Bust Your Windows. Mercedes has some of the best vocals on the show, and her ability to convey her anger in this song makes the performance so much better.

“Cough Syrup”: Season 3, Episode 14

Another amazing Blaine cover. The emotions he portrays throughout his performances are incredibly powerful. This one flashes back and forth from someone who attends their high school experiencing homophobia and Blaine’s performance. Unlike a lot of the other big and flashy numbers on Glee, this one speaks directly to a lot of feelings teenagers go through.

“Teenage Dream”: Season 4, Episode 4

This cover is actually not the first time Blaine performed this song on Glee. When he first meets Kurt, this is the song he sings. In the Season 4 version, it is an ode to their first meeting and the years they spent together. This version takes a fun pop song and strips it down to create a heartbreaking piece. This performance feels very mature compared to others on Glee, making it a perfect own to represent growing up and reminiscing about the past. When Blaine is performing, he is not only singing, but feeling every note.

“Creep”: Season 4, Episode 17