So You’re Stressed About The Election? Here Are 3 Different Ways To Cope

Stress: such a short word, yet one that holds so much meaning. It’s a common part of human existence, a “natural reaction your body has when changes or challenges occur.” Stress can be brought upon by a variety of conditions and experiences like work, relationships, responsibilities, changes in schedule or lifestyle, current events, and more.

There are even different kinds of stress: acute, episodic acute, and chronic. Acute (short-term) stress can sometimes have positive effects, motivating us to meet that deadline or reach out to our partner after a fight. On the other hand, regular (episodic acute) and long-term (chronic) stress can have negative mental and physical effects on those who suffer from it.

As college students, we are no strangers to stress. Balancing schoolwork, perhaps a job, friendships, romantic relationships, and other obligations, all while preserving your sanity, can sometimes feel like a struggle. And let’s face it, for many of us, the upcoming election is the cherry on top of this heaping pile of stress.

According to the American Psychological Association, 69% of American adults are stressed about the upcoming presidential election. Elections, national and local, create a possibility for major change that can and will directly impact voters’ lives. Furthermore, this election in particular, one that alludes to a sharp divide in our nation, is the source of more stress compared to previous elections for many voters.

What’s more, American adults are also stressed over the future of the nation (77%), the possibility of election violence and/or violence as a result of election results (72%), and the end of democracy itself (50%). In general, it seems people think more than a mere transition of power is at play in this election, adding to the stress voters are experiencing.

For most current college students, this is the first presidential election we’re able to vote in. Voting for the first time in any election, particularly this upcoming one can seem overwhelming and daunting. Finding time to research and analyze the character and campaigns of the leading candidates is time-consuming and may conflict with other regular responsibilities.

What’s more, voters must reflect on their personal beliefs and expectations of political leaders to decide which candidate they will vote for. This is far easier said than done. College is a transformative time in a person’s life, often marked by shifting opinions, values, attitudes, and self-concept as we experience new things and learn about different perspectives. It can be hard to determine your thoughts and feelings, never mind those of a far-removed presidential candidate.

This can be made even more challenging when your family and friends hold different and/or strong opinions. A staggering 25% of voters have said politics have led to conflict with friends and family. Being at odds with or lectured at by those closest to you about sensitive and complex issues may make voters that much more unsure of what to decide.

So, how can you cope?

With this being said, it is not hard to imagine that universities across the nation have begun to offer their students services and share with them resources to cope with these feelings of stress and anxiety leading up to and after Nov. 4. While stress, related and unrelated to the upcoming election, isn’t exactly avoidable, there are numerous strategies you can employ to allow yourself the peace and grace needed to make such an important decision and deal with the election outcome.

1.) Self-care and Mindfulness

One such strategy is practicing self-care and mindfulness. When experiencing any kind of stress, it is critical to unwind and relax your mind and body to re-balance yourself. Whether that means going to the gym, listening to a new album, or going on an ice cream run with friends, doing something you enjoy can help take your mind off what’s stressing you. Politics, often large-scale and sometimes far-removed from our everyday lives, can make us feel lost or unimportant in the grand scheme of things. However, staying in tune with your body, mind, and senses can help mitigate this feeling of helplessness.

2.) Media-Detox

Another helpful strategy is taking breaks from the TV, phone, and/or social media. Constant political messaging and advertisement on our social media feeds and television screens can, at times, make it feel as if there’s no escape from the politically charged world we live in. In fact, research has shown that exposure to televised campaign advertisements is associated with a higher likelihood of being professionally diagnosed with anxiety. So, something as simple as putting down your phone or silencing notifications from Apple News (these notifications particularly stress me out) may help you preserve your sanity and focus instead on things that bring you peace and are in your control.

3.) Take Action

Last but certainly not least, taking tangible action will likely bring you the most gratification and relieve the stress you may be feeling leading up to next Tuesday. Research has shown that voting can positively contribute to well-being and health. Civic participation can increase feelings of connectedness to your community and mold how you interact with the surrounding world. This concept of social well-being, in turn, promotes physical activity that improves health.

Not only does participation in civic life improve well-being and health, but it also helps you feel more in control. As touched on countless times before, thinking about our nation’s future and its various problems can lead to feelings of helplessness and hopelessness. However, taking action, whether through research, advocacy, or voting, can help mitigate those feelings. Life isn’t easy, political conversations and civic decisions aren’t easy, so don’t forget to give yourself grace, practice coping strategies when possible, and, most importantly, keep the faith.