Snow Patrol Drifts Back To Boston On ‘The Forest Is The Path’ North American Tour

The sound of raindrops hitting the pavement drowns out the voices of hundreds of music enthusiasts rushing to get their tickets scanned. Fans of all ages and backgrounds cluster together to stay dry beneath awnings and ponchos. The sidewalk is covered in puddles reflecting the lit-up signs above the entrance: alternative rock band Snow Patrol was performing that night at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Known for their enchanting yet electrifying songs such as “Chasing Cars” and “Run,” this Northern Irish-Scottish group last toured North America in 2019. The band announced The Forest Is The Path in May 2024 (and released the lead single, “The Beginning,” then), with this being their first album in six years since Wilderness in 2018. With the release of their highly anticipated eighth record back in September 2024, they let the last bits of a chilly North American winter blow them across the continent to share their newest songs with fans. I am so thankful to have gotten to see Snow Patrol perform in Boston, MA on Apr. 5, 2025, along with their opener, Sorcha Richardson. Their show felt like a blizzard of emotions, passion, and anticipation throughout the room that continued to build up with every song.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

Sorcha Richardson

As the fans met new friends on the floor and in the balcony, blue lights shone on stage, making an iridescent spectacle. As the rest of the room went dark, excited shouts rose from the crowd as they pressed forward. Sorcha Richardson, an Irish singer-songwriter, waltzed onto the stage and was welcomed by the many excited enthusiasts of Boston. Starting with “Spotlight Television,” the blue spotlight cast a wave like that of an ocean on Richardson. She swayed to the beat of “Smiling Like An Idiot” from her album of the same name with her guitar in hand, with her name projected on the screen behind her in white mystical letters, helping the audience connect with her later. Richardson’s guitarist and bassist, Ben Bix, was also present on stage, supporting the opener with his groovy melodies and connection to the music.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

As her set continued, the crowd kept filling in. Some fans whispered about how Sorcha Richardson reminded them of other artists, such as Gigi Perez and boygenius. She was amazing at interacting with the audience and her fellow bandmate, from having call-and-response segments in songs such as “Don’t Talk About It,” to telling stories about merchandise mishaps. Some fans were even spotted slow dancing together to her delightful tunes. For her closing song, “Shark Eyes,” Richardson mentioned to the fans that she would see them very soon. Sorcha Richardson set the bar high for the night and fascinated much of the crowd with her captivating performance.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

Snow Patrol Blows The Crowd Away

The chatter of the audience swiftly became cheers of anticipation as the venue became dark, foreshadowing the start of a show that would blow the fans away. Kicking off their set with “Take Back The City,” the members of Snow Patrol strode to their instruments and began to play like their lives depended on it. Bright city lights flew past on the projected visual background behind the band, creating a rush of adrenaline and motion. The three main band members stayed at the front of the stage, with guitarist and pianist Johnny McDaid on the left, lead singer Gary Lightbody in the center, and guitarist and backing vocalist Nathan Connolly on the right. Behind them were their touring band members, with Ben Epstein on bass and Ash Soan on drums.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

Mixing both old and new music into their setlist to span multiple generations of fans, Snow Patrol shook the room with energy that was unexpected but entertaining. They sang a song for everyone to enjoy, from “The Lightning Strike” (released in 2008) to “Talking About Hope” (2024). Some fans were singing along to every lyric of every song, while others became enlivened when their favorite Snow Patrol song was performed. Some tracks were heartbreaking, while others were uplifting and motivational. The visuals and lighting matched the feelings that each song evoked. Harsh storms and autumn leaves (… falling down like pieces into place — remember that vocalist Gary Lightbody was featured on “The Last Time” with Taylor Swift?) filled the scene playing behind the band, making the concert an out-of-body experience.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

Making Memories To Last A Lifetime

There was a sense of nostalgia that hung heavy in the air like a storm cloud, but this was to be expected with Snow Patrol’s connection to Boston. One of the first shows that the band had ever played in the United States was in Boston back in 2004. Now, over 20 years later, the band still welcomes fans from around the city to experience their music live. During “Shut Your Eyes,” lead vocalist Lightbody asked the fans to close their eyes and think about Massachusetts, making it a special moment between the artist and audience.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

The vitality coursing through the blood of fans didn’t halt towards the end of the show. From waving phone lights, clapping to the beat of songs, and leaping up and down, the audience was alive the entire time. As the night drew to an end, songs like “Chasing Cars” and “What If This Is All the Love You Ever Get?” led to unforgettable moments. The closing song, “Just Say Yes,” left the crowd with tears brimming in their eyes, and they embraced each other tightly. Snow Patrol took a last look out at the momentous crowd before departing the stage. As fans began to file out the door, sniffles of reminiscence could be heard. The patter of rain continued, matching the footsteps of people rushing to their cars to look back at their videos and photos to remember the concert forever.

Snow Patrol and Sorcha Richardson helped many fans forget the world, standing among others with similar but unique connections to the artists’ discographies. They put on an impressive performance, from playing numerous instruments skillfully to creating the illusion of another reality for the audience to live in for a short period of time. Even if you’ve only heard of one or two of Snow Patrol’s songs, going to see them live would leave you walking away with a collection of new tunes to listen to as storms roar outside your bedroom window. Be sure to check out their newest album, The Forest Is The Path, and add this band to your bucket list of artists to see live in concert!