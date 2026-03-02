Skydiving Over The Swiss Alps: My Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I was driving through Switzerland, the only thing running through my mind was: I’m going to miss my flight. Not the kind that keeps you in your seat to go from one place to another — the kind that throws you out of one. I wasn’t afraid of jumping out of the plane itself. I was afraid of missing the experience.

I had rented a car for the day to make everything easier and enjoy the view. My plan was to get to the drop zone 20 minutes earlier. But after stopping for breakfast and losing track of time, I checked the GPS and realized I was going to be late. The second I saw the arrival time, my stomach dropped. I started to drive and, lucky for me, I encountered a lot of traffic. I couldn’t even enjoy being in the midst of the picturesque scenery because my anxiety was louder than the view.

Original photos by Stephanie Ponce

Looking back, I realized I wasn’t anxious about the jump itself — I was anxious about the possibility of missing it. My fear wasn’t physical; it was emotional. I was scared of losing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, of disappointing myself, of letting something extraordinary slip through my fingers because I was late. A big part of my anxiety has always been tied to control. This includes deadlines, timing, and making sure I don’t fall behind. When something matters to me, the pressure to not miss it becomes louder than anything else. The irony is that I wasn’t afraid of falling from the sky; I was afraid of falling short of an experience I had dreamed about for years.

I would say I’m pretty fearless. It takes a lot to scare me. Heights? Love them. Rollercoasters? I want to sit on the front row. Anything that gives me an adrenaline rush has always been my favorite. So, when I finally had the chance to go skydiving over the Swiss Alps, it didn’t feel like a question of if I would do it — it was a question of when.

This wasn’t just another weekend plan. It felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was studying abroad in Florence, Italy, and I kept thinking: when would I ever be back in Switzerland with the chance to jump out of a plane over the Alps? Probably never. And if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that life doesn’t wait for perfect timing.

Original photos by Stephanie Ponce

Skydiving has always been a bucket list item of mine. There’s something about pushing your body and your mind to their limits that makes you feel alive in a way nothing else can. And if you’re going to skydive, you might as well do it somewhere unforgettable. For me, that place was the Swiss Alps.

The moment we took off, I felt calm, not nervous. At that point I wasn’t thinking of anything, I was just present. As the helicopter climbed higher and higher above Interlaken, the views became unreal — snow-capped peaks, turquoise lakes, tiny houses that looked like they belonged in a storybook. It didn’t even feel real. It felt like I had stepped into a postcard.

Then came the moment.

I shuffled toward the edge and I leaned back, then suddenly, I felt my body go forward.

Original photos by Stephanie Ponce

The first few seconds were not full of fear, but clarity. For once, my mind was completely quiet. No overthinking. No worrying about timing. No “what ifs.” Just the rush of air and the feeling of being fully present. As I fell, I realized that I was calm and my mind was blank. It was one of the rare moments in my life where I wasn’t planning the next step or replaying the last one. At that moment, I was simply enjoying exactly where I was. Suspended between earth and sky, I wasn’t falling behind. I was exactly where I was meant to be.

Free-falling over the Swiss Alps is something I don’t even know how to fully describe. It was beauty, adrenaline, and peace all at once. And once the parachute opened, everything slowed down. Suddenly it was quiet. I floated above the mountains, taking in the view in a way you simply can’t from the ground. I remember thinking, this is what it feels like to be fully present.

For me, it wasn’t just about the jump. It was about choosing the experience. It was about not letting fears, even those that are small, like running late or figuring out a way to get there — stop me from doing something that would stay with me forever.

Original photos by Stephanie Ponce

Life is too short to wait for the “perfect” time. Too short to say, “maybe next year.” Whether it’s skydiving over the Swiss Alps, running a marathon, studying abroad, or doing something that scares you in the best way possible — you have to take the leap. Literally, sometimes.

That jump reminded me that growth lives just outside your comfort zone. And sometimes, the scariest part isn’t jumping out of the plane, but it’s deciding whether you’re brave enough to do it. So, here’s my advice: take the jump and do something outside of your comfort zone. Whether that is chasing the adrenaline, asking that question, or trying that new hobby.

This experience also taught me that the anticipation and anxiety are often worse than the experience itself. The waiting, the overthinking, the constant “what if something goes wrong?” rarely compare to what’s actually on the other side. The fear lives in your head much longer than it ever exists in reality. And once you push through it, you realize that the payoff outweighs the risk. Sometimes the scariest part isn’t the jump. It’s letting yourself believe you’re brave enough to take it and the journey itself to get there.