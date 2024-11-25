6 Standout Songs From My 2024 Concert Collection

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a firm believer in spending money on experiences that you’ll remember for a lifetime. Concerts will always be those memories for me; hearing live music is an unmatched feeling and experience I crave. This year, I went to six concerts that were amazing in their own unique ways. While I enjoyed every song, each concert had one song that truly stuck out in comparison to its counterparts. Here’s a rundown of the six standout songs from my 2024 concert collection.

1. Olivia Rodrigo

Standout Song:

“Pretty isn’t Pretty” was one of my favorite songs off Guts after the first listen, so I knew it would be a hit live. Olivia Rodrigo did not disappoint as she sang this song with passion and genuine emotion. The theme of never being enough for an ever-changing society was clear through the lyrics, emotion, and response from the crowd. You could feel the collective struggle through the venue, which was comforting to know that I was not alone in my feelings or personal experiences. This was my second time seeing Rodrigo alive, and it was amazing to see her progression from Sour to Guts and how much she’s grown as an artist. I hope to be lucky enough to see her for her third album as well.

Bailey Brake

2. madison beer

Standout Song:

My sister is a huge Madison Beer fan, so for Christmas, I got her and me tickets for her spring tour. Though I did not know a lot of Beer’s music initially, I did a lot of studying the setlist to prepare for the concert. “Dear Society” was the song the whole crowd screamed together! The beat, lyrics, and visuals put together made for an amazing performance. Madison Beer’s vocals were a sight to see and they truly shined during this song.

Bailey Brake

3. Lizzy McAlpine

Standout Song:

This summer, Lizzy McAlpine performed one new surprise song at every show that was not originally on the setlist. I went to her Philadelphia show with my best friend Maya, and we were super excited to see which song our show would get. Lizzy decided to play “Give Me a Minute,” which has been one of my favorite songs for quite a while. “Give Me a Minute” is a sweet, short song about letting go of relationships and moving on slowly. Lizzy allows herself time to remember what the relationship was like without feeling too much anger since she and her partner were just not right for each other. The song is a beautiful, short ballad that was extremely comforting to hear live.

Bailey Brake

4. train

Standout Song:

Seeing Train was a spur-of-the-moment decision made by a friend and me as they were playing thirty minutes away from us for an awesome price. “Drops of Jupiter” is a classic Train song that so many know and love, so it served as an incredible encore at my show. This was the song everyone knew all the words to and sang loud and proud, which is the best feeling at a concert. For me, this song reminds me of car rides with my Dad on the weekends, going to the library with my mom, or hanging out with my little sister as little kids. It warmed my heart because of all the nostalgic memories it holds and I was happy to sing it along with the crowd.

Bailey Brake

5. Conan gray

Standout Song:

I was lucky enough to see Conan Gray this fall, a concert that truly changed my life. The setlist was a perfect mix of heart-wrenching ballads and upbeat, dancing songs. When it was time to perform “The Story,” Gray talked about his experience with depression and how at times, he did not know if he would live to see the age he is now. “The Story” is a song about acknowledging the painful parts of your past, but also finding ways to get through that pain. Despite the struggles we may go through, “it’s not the end of the story.” We are all so worthy of continuing to live our lives. This song was extremely healing and inspirational to hear live and I definitely shed a few tears while hearing it.

Bailey Brake

6. Sabrina Carpenter

Standout Song:

My last concert of 2024 was Sabrina Carpenter’s Short and Sweet Tour, which I was beyond excited to attend. The production, dancers, and entertainment levels were exponentially high during my October show. While every single song was more than enjoyable, “Coincidence” was such a fun watch. Sabrina had a very relaxed approach to this song and sat with a tambourine in hand at the center of the stage. It felt like Sabrina was my best friend as she sang the lyrics in a fun, story-telling way to the entire crowd. Her dancers and band came to sit next to her to listen to Sabrina’s newest piece of hot gossip, which really reeled the crowd in. The entire XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut was very receptive to this performance as people danced and sang with passion.

Bailey Brake

to More Musical Memories

I am so grateful that I was able to see some of my favorite musical artists this year, and I can’t wait to see even more in 2025! Live music is an experience that can bring out all kinds of emotions and really connect you to songs you love and relate to. Cheers to more musical memories and amazing performances to enjoy and appreciate next year!