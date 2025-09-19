Sibling Rivalry Taken Too Far: P.S. I Love My Brother’s Girlfriend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know about the universal bro code, but have our favorite characters gotten the memo?

The trend that started in the 1950s with Sabrina has twisted minds for decades and remains relevant in 2025. With shows like My Life with the Walter Boys and The Summer I Turned Pretty, the concept of falling in love with your brother’s girlfriend has only gotten messier. But is it really about romance—or is it all about sibling rivalry?

Being the golden child is hard. Living up to one is harder. We all want to follow in our older sibling’s footsteps, but what happens when the shoes are too big to fill?

Jeremiah is our classic Californian sunshine. He’s the life of the party, with golden curls and ocean-blue eyes, and he has always been the people’s favorite. Yet he always comes second to Conrad—especially with their dad. From the beginning of The Summer I Turned Pretty, we see Jeremiah’s distance and jealousy toward Conrad. He idolizes him to the point of wanting to outshine him at every chance, fueling their divide.

Many fans believe Jeremiah only wanted Belly because he knew Conrad had feelings for her. Throughout the series, Jeremiah craves love and respect from his dad, but no matter what he does, Conrad is the only child who earns their father’s pride. This dynamic highlights Jeremiah’s “daddy issues,” with Belly ultimately serving as a way to fill that emotional void. Yet instead of fulfillment, their relationship often feels imbalanced, with Belly treating him more like a boy than an equal partner.

In My Life with the Walter Boys, we see another clash between brothers: Alex and Cole. Alex is steady, responsible and kind—the ultimate safe choice. Cole, on the other hand, is charismatic, reckless and effortlessly charming, the kind of boy people can’t ignore. From the start, Cole embodies the “golden/broken boy” archetype: athletic, adored and always in the spotlight. Meanwhile, Alex feels overshadowed by his older brother. His attraction to Jackie isn’t just about love—it’s about finally having something Cole doesn’t.

Fans speculate that Alex’s feelings for Jackie stem from this rivalry. Winning her heart would prove he can outshine Cole in an area beyond academics or responsibility. Cole’s connection with Jackie, however, reflects his need to be loved for who he truly is, not just for his image as the family’s star. In the end, love becomes the battleground for both brothers. The need to be chosen fuels the fire, with Jackie caught between not just two boys but also two very different versions of love and validation.

Chosen, Not Just Loved

The common thread in The Summer I Turned Pretty and My Life with the Walter Boys is that love isn’t just about romance. It’s about being chosen—and the validation that comes with it. The girl may be the center, but the real story lies in the brothers’ struggle to step out of each other’s shadows.