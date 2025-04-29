My Her Campus UConn Merch Over The Years

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

With this being my last week of Her Campus UConn, I have thought a lot about the impact this club has had on me! I joined over two years ago in spring 2023. In the beginning, I couldn’t even make meetings. I knew absolutely no one in the club and only texted the president when I wanted to write my articles.

I’ll be graduating with over 20 articles under my belt, two of them being national articles! I will leave as Treasurer of Her Campus UConn with some of the highest attendance this semester. I not only attend meetings but also love to plan things for them and chat with everyone. I am a loud addition to every meeting, always laughing in the corner. The biggest thing this club has given to me, however, is the clothes! If you know Her Campus, you know we do merchandise right, and every semester, I have walked away with an item of clothing or more! As a senior, I thought a great way to reflect on my time in this club is to share all the Her Campus UConn items I have!

Fall 2024 member shirt

Every fall semester, Her Campus UConn will offer each new member a free shirt! This design is so important and is the first introduction many girls have to our club. This past fall, our merchandise chair, Bailey Brake, did the wonderful bow trend. For the first time, we got a whole photoshoot out of it.

Fall 2024 Sweatsuit set

This has been one of the most iconic merchandise drops during my time as a Her Campus member. The only major thing I can say is that I have huge regrets surrounding this drop. I was unfortunately one of the few people who only bought sweatpants and not a sweatshirt. Insane behavior, I know. I actually cried when I saw the pics in the Photo Circle with members wearing the matching set because I got so jealous. If I could go back in time, I would have dropped another $30 on that sweatshirt!

The sweatpants are my pride and joy, but I have insane regrets to this day and will never live it down.

VDAY Sweatshirt

This top is cute and I had such a vision when I cut it to become off the shoulder. However, the cut was so bad that I literally never wear this. This was actually the last time I wore it!

It is a lovely item, and the two hearts are so cute that I always get compliments on it. I originally only went to Horsebarn Hill to get a good photo in this sweatshirt because I wanted to be featured on Instagram. So, dream accomplished!

Fall 2023 sweatsuit drop

Original photo by Naiiya Patel

I love this hoodie! I cannot even remember if we have a matching set or not, but I am so obsessed with the color and the pink. I wear this hoodie with bright pink leggings or black Old Navy sweatpants. I also love to pair them with the Fall 2024 sweatpants I got and do a little merch mix.

This is in one of my top merch items ever! So glad I bought it, and I definitely do have a nice day each time I wear it.

Fall 2022 Member Shirt

Original photo by Megan Carlmark

This was the first piece of merch I ever got. I have so much nostalgia when I wear this shirt, so I only save it for special Her Campus days. I will never throw it out! I was super lucky since I joined in Spring 2023 but they still had Fall 2022 member shirts to pass out. It is actually adorable and such a gorgeous shade of blue!

Fall 2023 Member Shirt

Original photo by Naiiya Patel

This had to be the finale because this shirt is my actual pride and joy. The brown and pink work so well as a color combo, but the logo is the true star. I love the teddy bear. Receiving this shirt was such a gift, and I love it! I cannot believe it was a free member shirt, and I still wear it as a senior.

Even crazier news is that I cropped it perfectly for my height. It was the reason I thought I could crop all the other shirts (which never worked out sadly).

Conclusion

Overall, I am so lucky to have been in a club that makes sure we have amazing ways to represent it! Over the years, the free items have become some of my favorites, and it makes me feel great that I don’t have to spend extra. However, those sweatsuit sets have been a wonderful item to purchase, and some are my favorite items ever. I am beyond excited to see what Abigail Baier, our new merchandise chair, will make for the next round of Her Campus UConn members. I will, sadly, watch as an alumna and be super jealous!