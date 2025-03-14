Shaping My Tomorrow: Lessons That Are Guiding My Future 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

A fan favorite college icebreaker question is “What is your major?” or “What are your plans after college?” As many of us navigate through our years of college, our decision on our major or what we want to do post-college tend to waver as it did with me. To combat these worries, here are some lessons I have learned and things I did to manage these thoughts and process them more clearly.

Shifting a stubborn mindset

The first lesson I learned was from my wise and beautiful mother who taught me that the major/occupation that you are pursuing after college will not be the end all be all. Even though your major and what you want to do post-grad may seem like all anyone wants to talk about when they first get to know you or the first topic that comes up at family dinner, it is only one part of who you are. Personally, I struggled with pursuing my major at school because a big part of who I am is helping people, and that’s not a big aspect in the major I was pursuing. I also would always hear people say that your job is supposed to be what you love, and although that may be true, it is not realistic to say that the job that you end up with will fulfill every single aspect of your life. After a long talk with Mom, I learned to shift my mindset a little and that even if you are passionate about something that you do not see accomplishing on a professional level, you can always pursue those things outside of work, which has helped me maintain the passion that I have to pursue my degree as when I first got accepted into college.

The significance of hobbies

Along those lines, another lesson that I learned was that those hobbies that you loved as a kid do not have to die once you get older, they may just look different. When I was a kid, I loved art, especially sculpting and drawing. As I got older, I did not take any art classes and started taking more business classes. Therefore, I slowly drew and worked with different art mediums less and less. That being said, I did not let that stop me from expressing who I am in other ways. I got more into fashion and even started making my own press-on nails recently after one of my close friends taught me how to make them. I also create posters and ads on campus for other organizations that I am a part of on campus. As I realized that I do not sit down and draw spreads of art as frequently, I also realized that it does not mean that you have to kill what you love just because it does not fit who you are at the moment. Find new ways to incorporate what you are passionate about into your life as it fits you.

Original photo by Lian Dunn

Here are some nails I made!

Original photo by Lian Dunn

A sign I made for work :)

Enjoying your youth

Another lesson I learned while at college was to slow down and go at your own pace. Sometimes I feel as though people can get trapped in the competition: Who can get an internship the fastest? Who can be involved in the most clubs? Who can party the hardest? For me, it is important to remind myself that everyone works at their own pace and as long as you do your best for yourself, that is all that matters. I too get caught up in the comparisons and that is okay as long as you recognize the spiral and change your mindset before it eats you alive. One way I combat these perpetual stressors is by taking care of myself. Whether that be listening to a relaxing playlist or podcast, playing a game on my iPad, hanging out with my friends, or going outside, it is important to remind yourself that you are on track and you are human. You are a person with goals but also someone who has the right to live in the moment and enjoy your youth!

Here is a playlist I listen to with some calming songs:

Adventuring & adapting to life

The last lesson I learned is that you are always going to have to adapt in life and be open to new experiences. Some things just can not be planned out and there are things that you simply cannot anticipate. Even socially, the friends that you make in freshman year may not be the people you stay friends with as you progress through college. That being said, college is a great place for trial and error and facing these real-world challenges. By adapting how you handle situations and learning from those reactions to situations that you bombed, you can reflect and change yourself for future surprise encounters and situations. This goes for interviews, networking events, meeting new people, and even trying new things in general! Also, being up-to-date and organized in other aspects of your life can help you have the mental capacity to handle other areas of your life where life may throw you a curveball.

The second part of this lesson is to be open to new experiences. In freshman year, I went to a beekeeping club hive visit. I was scared of bees, but was super interested in the concept of the club itself. There, I met someone who encouraged me to join Her Campus. If I had never taken a chance on that Saturday morning, I would have never: met someone I am still friends with to this day, recognized that I do enjoy writing, and realized that I am interested in sustainability and the environment. The results of trying something new led me to get to know the only beekeeper back in my hometown that summer, apply to one of the best clubs on campus, and even get an on-campus job/internship because of my passion for sustainability efforts. While taking a risk may be scary, it is also the fastest way to learn about yourself, meet new people, and grow as a person.

Overall

Overall, these lessons that I learned have shaped my mindset as I work towards my goals this year and for the years to come. This is especially prevalent because professional goals and personal goals do tend to intertwine sometimes, and it is good to have discernment between the two. As long as you stay true to yourself, know who you are, lean on your family and friends, and stay passionate about what you love, success is sure to find you, and a good mindset about your goals will continue to lead you in the right direction!