Salem: Surviving The Witch City

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re from New England, you know that Salem, Massachusetts is a hot spot for fall activities the minute Oct. 1 hits. And while most residents try to avoid it, there’s only so much you can do to resist the autumnal appeal. It’s an iconic fall bucket list location, and the city fully embraces its colorful history.

For some context

What we now know as Salem was once a seasonal fishing site, and home to the Naumkeag people of the Massachusett/Pawtucket tribes. By the time English colonial settlers arrived in 1626, led by Roger Conant, an epidemic had devastated the Naumkeag population. Over the following decades, colonization brought even more disease and violence.

And unfortunately for historical Salem, it doesn’t get better.

Let’s fast forward a few decades, until we hit 1692 — the Salem Witch Trials.

The Salem Witch Trials were a wave of mass panic in which innocent people were accused of practicing witchcraft based on assumptions and “spectral evidence.” Spectral evidence was testimony that accused someone of appearing in a person’s dreams when their body was physically elsewhere. Which, frankly, is kind of an insane hunch to go off of, but I digress.

This resulted in roughly 200 people being jailed, extraordinary hearings, and the unjustified deaths of 25 people: men, women, and even an infant.

Today, however, Salem has turned its dark past into something people come to learn from, remember, and yes, celebrate every October.

For some fun

From Haunted Happenings right in the center of Salem Common to ghost tours all over the city, there is something to do on every corner.

Small businesses and vendors spend a lot of their weekends tabling up and down Essex Street. You can find so many artisans, foods, and even celebrities. The actress who played Valak, the nun from The Conjuring franchise, was spotted greeting fans and doing signings at Blackcraft Coffee.

There are hidden gems throughout the city too.

The police station and fire department have vending machines that sell special patches, and in the off-season, they stock t-shirts.

One of my personal favorite spots is Annie’s Asian Market. Their grab and go section is super great for a fast lunch or light snack — plus it’s wicked good.

I would say that the best approach to Salem is having an idea of what you want out of your experience. So for all the planners, and even you spontaneous folks, here’s a short survival guide to Salem, Massachusetts from a girl who loves it.

Rule #1: Have a parking plan

I’m going to be blunt. Salem parking is atrocious. You can always attempt the commuter rail, but the closer it gets to Halloween, the more difficult it becomes to catch the line at end of the night. Some TikTok proof for validation:

This is the only thing I would say you need to have some semblance of a plan for, or even have a plethora of options. Expect to pay to park, too. The closer to the center of the action, the more expensive it can become. I suggest trying to find street parking, even if you circle like a vulture, or park a little further out if it’s something you’re able to do. I ended up finding a great parking spot down by the waterfront that was around a 10-minute walk, but it was free!

Rule #2: Pick your must-sees ahead of time

There are so many museums, indoor and outdoor attractions, historical destinations, and overall spooky things to partake in. Once you’re in the city, it’s easy to get overstimulated by the sheer number of people walking the streets. Your best bet is to pick and choose your “must-sees” of the day, and getting tickets ahead of time can help mitigate the problem. The good news? A lot of Salem’s sightseeing can be done on foot for free. The Bewitched statue is right on Essex Street, so you can snap a photo without going out of your way.

Fun fact: In 1970, there was a fire that destroyed the set of Bewitched. Instead of halting production, they relocated to Salem for the “Salem Saga” and filmed eight episodes all over the city!

Rule #3: Be comfortable enough to wander

This. Is. Imperative. There’s so much to do in Salem. It’s a smaller area, yes, but you’re constantly pacing up and down streets and alleyways, and you may find yourself a bit turned around. It’s okay! I promise Apple and Google Maps have got you covered. Sometimes the best little shops are the ones you find when you have no clue where you are. That’s how I discovered OAK + MOSS!

Rule #4: Embrace the vibes

I think this goes without saying, make sure you have fun. The atmosphere of Salem around Halloween is exciting but it can also be a little overwhelming. Whether you’re going with friends, family, or having a solo trip, do what you want to do and enjoy yourself.

At the end of the day, to survive Salem, you just need a little effort, a goal, and the desire for a good time. If you’re thinking about making the trip, take it from me — you can survive it. You may even want to come back.