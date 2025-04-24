Runnin’ It Back Times 12: UConn WBB Players As Jellycats

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Since April 6 (the day of the National Championship, for anyone who has forgotten), Husky Nation has had some much-needed time to appreciate its new title as National Champion. And while University of Connecticut students embrace the joy of being a part of something much bigger than ourselves, we stay grateful for the UConn WBB Team and their dedication. Not to mention, we also love their silliness! To lean into this goofy side a bit more, here are some of the members of UConn WBB as Jellycats!

PAIGE BUECKERS AND AZZI FUDD

Naturally, I just have to start with Paige and Azzi for this Jellycat lineup (and keep them together, of course). As a pair to be reckoned with — Azzi being voted the Most Outstanding Player of the Championship and Paige reaching a 40-point career high — they may be a threat on the court. But off the court? Fans of Paige and Azzi see them as fun-spirited best friends and teammates, making TikTok and laughing together at press conferences.

Because of their strong bond, Paige and Azzi resemble many pairs in the Jellycat collection. The pair could be represented as the Amuseables Pair of Amuseables Pair of Olives, Fabulous Fruit Cherries, or Marshmallows! My personal favorites are the Amuseables Pink and White Marshmallows, a Marshmallow pair linked with a pink satin ribbon and “mates for life.”

KK ARNOLD

As a feisty and goofy sophomore who adds defensive intensity to UConn’s WBB, KK embodies what it means to be an inclusive team player. Always including teammates in her TikToks and enlightening them and her many devoted followers with her funny catchphrases, such as “Okay Boom” or “Girly Pop,” KK puts a smile on everyone’s faces. Not to mention, KK somehow always ended up on the ground during games this season, which is a testament to the high energy she competes with.

Because of her fun-loving and energetic nature, KK most resembles the Amuseables Peanut Jellycat because she’s, well, amuseable. Described as cheeky, Amuseables Peanut is always happy to hang out and a little bit crazy (but in a good way, of course)!

KAITLYN CHEN

Coming in as a transfer student from Princeton, Kaitlyn quickly impacted the team in enormous ways this year. A 5’9 guard from California, Kaitlyn brought lots of value to the team, including her sunny disposition! Personally, I loved watching the joy and positivity Kaitlyn brought to each game — a joy really captured in the championship game when Kaitlyn jumped with so much joy that she was knocked to the ground by her teammates (but quickly was helped up to continue the celebration).

Because of her radiant personality and beaming smile, Kaitlyn embodies the Amuseables Sun, “here to brighten up the room.” Like Kaitlyn, this Jellycat glows softly and warms the heart! Not to mention, the Amuseables Sun also comes in a keychain form, so you can take joy wherever you go. Maybe we could shrink Kaitlyn and carry her joy around with us?

ASHLYNN SHADE

When Ashlynn is put on the court during a game, everyone knows. With her dynamo energy, the guard from Indiana competes every second she plays. When she’s off the court, however, Ashlynn enjoys her country more than her competition. Growing up in the Midwest but playing at the Basketball Capital of the World in Connecticut submits Ashlynn to some teasing from her teammates for her country music choices.

Because Ashlynn has carried her country roots to Husky Nation, she embodies the Bashful Unicorn (although she isn’t bashful, so ignore that part). At first, I compared Ashlynn with the Bashful Pony, but that felt a little too boring. And Ashlynn certainly isn’t boring — she adds a little something special, like the magic of a Unicorn!

SARAH STRONG

As a freshman, Sarah didn’t play like a freshman. As a 10-time BIG EAST Freshman of the Week, Sarah brought amazing shooting versatility and strength within the paint. And for a young player with much to brag about, Sarah is very humble. In fact, for most of the season, she didn’t show a lot of emotion! However, during interviews and press conferences, Sarah often showed one emotion: bashfulness. A little bit shy and maybe a little bit nervous to play in front of such a big crowd, it took Sarah a while to let her emotions shine through on the court and with her fans!

Because Sarah is in many ways a baby (a 2006 baby, to be exact), and with her shy but sweet demeanor, Sarah is like the Bashful Duckling Jellycat. Described as soft and gentle, this duckling has “shiny eyes and a curious face.” This cute duckling, ready to waddle according to the Jellycat website, resembles Sarah and her readiness to learn and grow as an amazing player. And while waddling is what ducklings do best, playing basketball is what Sarah does best!

GENO AURIEMMA

Last but certainly not least, we have the man behind the national championship! With 12 NCAA women’s basketball championships won under his mentorship and the most coaching victories in NCAA basketball history, Geno has a lot to be happy about. Nevertheless, according to his players, Geno remains a sometimes grumpy but always lovable coach.

Because of Geno’s kind-hearted nature (but sometimes questionable disposition), he embodies Timmy the Turtle! Sometimes needing those around him to remind him to relax and have fun, Timmy the Turtle has a hard shell but a soft heart, and can give surprisingly good hugs. Geno embodies many of these qualities, and can certainly give good hugs, evidenced by his emotional hug with Paige in the last thirty seconds of the championship game (was I the only one who cried?).

There you have it, UConn WBB as Jellycats! While they’re fierce competitors on the court, the players embody the sweetness and lovableness of bashful ducklings, grumpy turtles, and all those in between. And even though we can’t carry around our favorite UConn players, we can certainly carry around the Jellycat creatures they represent, a keepsake of the incredible season they’ve had!