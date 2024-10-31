Rules And Regulations For This Women’s College Basketball Season: A PSA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

This year has been incredible for women’s sports and even more for women’s basketball. However, with the frenzy and fervor of increased attention, the behavior towards players and other fans is getting nasty (not classy or demure at all). So, it is the perfect time to issue a reminder that these athletes are people too, not just pretty pictures on your screen, or numbers for your parlay. Whether it’s a game-winning 3-pointer or a missed critical free-throw, women don’t owe you s**t!

Coming off a record-breaking season with a talented rookie class, the WNBA is the hot topic of the year and a lot of lessons have been learned. Everyone is a fan, which is a good and bad thing. Fandoms that were already loyal and strong are being pumped up with new members ready to go to war or some have tried. This brings me to my first rule:

1. Babes, it’s 2024 why are we being racist, homophobic, sexist, and other ists & Isms

There seems to be confusion in the kind of sport basketball is, but it’s very much a contact sport. Especially in the paint area closest to the basket. This means to please not start calling for the suspension of a player for a hard elbow or hip check on someone else. Trust me, as someone who was the only “big” on their JV basketball team at 5 ft 9″ with shoes on, it is all a blur of hands, feet, and bodies. I still have scars from scratches and an extreme flinch from getting whacked while being boxed out during my one-season-long career. Either way stalking, sending death threats, and harassing players is never okay, nor is it ever that serious. I want to take this moment to remind everyone to check your unconscious biases and micro-aggressive behavior towards minority groups at the door. This past season in the WNBA has been an example of the struggles women of color face at the intersection of race and gender as well as class and sexuality. The WNBA’s own commissioner didn’t really understand this until after she was called out by players after suggesting they just ignore the violent messages from fans. An example of what not to do is to DM Dijonai Carrington that she needs to stop wearing nails because she accidentally poked Caitlin Clark in the eye. Nor should you show up to her game with a “ban nails” shirt and paper taped to your eyes and hands to mimic her own.

2. StOP Policing player’s self-expression

Now, let’s address the facts. Having 3″ or 2″ nails is not going to automatically make someone your most or least favorite player. Jamming your finger alone is painful but with an almond French tip, it’s otherworldly. Eyelashes and makeup don’t give you superpowers, nor do they impact play beyond confidence. There seems to be a group that is offended by players dressing up and looking extra good during games and the brunt of the backlash is toward different black players, who happen to be fly as h*ll all the time. Hair laid, nails done, makeup beat, and body tea. I understand, I too need their base routine and setting spray details, but there’s no reason to be rude about it. Who wouldn’t want to look their best if they were being filmed sweating for two hours in high definition? Additionally, it doesn’t kill the credibility of women’s sports to wear a bikini in a picture, a crop top, or baggy sweats. Honestly, this goes for all sports; we don’t need your think piece on Jared Mccain’s or Caleb William’s nails. They’re in the process of becoming millionaires doing what they love, focus on getting your own bag and finding your “why” before you start attacking others.

3. An Athlete’s personal life is “NuNYa”

“Nunya?” Yes, none of your business. Fan or not, we owe these players the respect to not constantly hypothesize and theorize about who they are dating, what they like, or what they are looking for. This is not Wattpad, you are most likely not going to date or marry your favorite player, so keep your fantasies to yourself and out of their comment section. With NIL (name, image, and likeness), we see more of college athletes than ever before, and you can get the same hair color as them, wear the same shoes, or even drink and eat the same food. At the end of the day, you are not owed the details of athletes’ personal lives. Be a fan, not a stalker.

With these reminders, I hope you have a lovely basketball season. May this season bring healthy players, great wins, and enduring celebrations. Go Huskies!