Rugby Isn’t Just for the Boys: Here’s Why You’ll Love It

Have you ever watched a rugby game and thought, “Why are they throwing the ball backward?” You’re not alone. With professional rugby player and influencer Ilona Maher, who we all love, shining a light on the amazing sport of rugby, more people have started to watch it. In the beginning, it might be a little overwhelming, but once you understand the rules, the different positions, and their roles, you will come to appreciate the game! Whether you are considering trying out for your college club team or simply want to watch, knowing the basic rules of rugby and each player’s position and what is required to play that position, will help you understand the game so much more. I joined my school’s rugby team, knowing absolutely nothing about rugby, and I thought it would be fun! I write this with my old self in mind and what I would’ve liked to see in a quick guide. From the backs with the quick feet, to the forwards that can run through anything, every player has a job and responsibility, and when you learn the rules and positions, you will learn to understand why this game is one of the best and most empowering sports!

Meet the Squad: Understanding the Positions

The most important thing about rugby is teamwork! Rugby is not a sport where one person can do every job, every player has a specific role that keeps the game flowing and the defense strong. There are 15 players on the field from each team that are divided into two main groups: the forwards and the backs. The forwards are the powerhouses, responsible for winning possession of the ball and dominating scrums and lineouts. The backs bring speed, creativity, and scoring power. Each position has a unique mix of strength, skill, and strategy that makes rugby a fun and dynamic sport.

Lets start with the forwards:

The Loosehead Prop (1) & Tighthead Prop (3): These are the front-line enforcers. Props are extremely strong, fearless, and are the ones that hold the scrum together. They’re the ones who push with all their might so the ball can be won. Vibe: the dependable friend who never skips leg day and always has your back.

Hooker (2): The hooker is stuck between the two props in the scrum, and their job is to “hook” the ball back with their feet. They also throw the ball during lineouts. Vibe: The multitasker who somehow does everything perfectly, even under pressure.

Locks (4&5): These are some of the tallest players on the field. Locks jump in lineouts, add power in a scrum, and drive the team forward. Vibe: The overachiever– tall, steady, and always in the middle of the action.

Flankers (6&7): Fast, aggressive, and everywhere at once. They’re the first to tackle and the first to steal the ball from the other team. Vibe: The chaotic athlete who thrives on adrenaline.

Number 8 (8): The link between the forwards and backs. Controls the ball at the back of the scrum and is constantly charging into contact. Vibe: The natural leader– confident, strategic, and never afraid to take a hit.

Now onto the backs:

Scrum-half (9): This is the smallest player on the field. Controls the game’s pace by feeding the ball out from scrums and rucks. Vibe: The talkative player who always has a strategy.

Fly-half (10): The team’s quarterback. Makes big decisions about passing, kicking, or running the ball. Vibe: The cool-headed visionary who secretly loves being in charge.

Inside Center (11) & Outside Center (12): The centers combine strength and speed. They break tackles, make clean passes, and set up tries. Vibe: The balanced bestie– part athlete, part mastermind.

Wings (11&14): The fastest players on the field. When they get the ball, everyone holds their breath. Combining their speed and agility, they are the main scorers on the team. Vibe: The speed demons who love a dramatic finish.

Fullback (15): They are the safety net. The last line of defense, great at catching kicks and often launches counterattacks. Vibe: Calm under pressure, with main-character energy when the game’s on the line.

The BAsics: How the Game of Rugby is Played

Tries: The Main Goal

The ultimate goal in rugby is to score a try. A try happens when a player runs into the opposite team’s goal area and, with control, touches the ball to the ground. This earns five points for your team. After scoring, the team gets the chance to kick the ball through the goalposts for an additional two points, which is called a conversion. Think of it like a touchdown in football with a field goal after. Players can also score points through penalty kicks or drop goals, but the try is the main way of scoring in a game. Because the ball can only be passed backward or sideways, teams must rely on quick thinking and teamwork to move the ball down the field and break through the other team’s defense.

Rucks: The Battle on the Ground

When a player is tackled and brought to the ground, they must immediately release the ball, and that’s where the ruck begins. A ruck forms when players from both teams fight over the ball, using their bodies to push and protect it with their feet, not their hands. The goal is to secure possession and get the ball back to your team so you can continue playing on offense. Rucks are all about strength, coordination, and timing. If you’re too aggressive, you can risk a penalty. If you’re too slow, the other team can take control of the ball.

Scrums: The Power Play Restart

A scrum is used to restart the game after certain minor rule violations, like a forward pass or an accidental knock-on. It involves eight players, the eight forwards, from each team, binding together in a tight formation and pushing against each other to compete for the ball, which is rolled into the middle by the scrum-half of the team that was awarded the scrum. Scrums might look chaotic, but they’re very structured. Players must maintain proper form and coordination to win possession safely.

Lineouts: The Contest in the Air

When the ball goes out of bounds, play resumes with a lineout. Both teams line up parallel to each other, and the ball is thrown into the middle by the hooker of the team awarded the lineout. Players can lift up their teammates into the air to catch the ball or tap it to a teammate on the ground. Think of a throw-in in soccer, but in the air. Lineouts are one of rugby’s most strategic set pieces, allowing teams to launch plays directly from the sidelines and regain momentum. Whether it’s a soaring catch or a perfectly planned pass, lineouts showcase just how much finesse is required in such a physically demanding sport.

A Lineout

Rugby might seem scary and chaotic at first, but once you understand its structure, from the thrill of a try to the power of a scrum, the beauty of the game shines through. Every rule and position works together to create a sport that values teamwork, discipline, and respect just as much as strength and speed. Whether you’re watching from the sidelines or getting ready to play, knowing the rules of the game makes it so much more enjoyable. I have so much fun playing this beautiful sport and encourage everyone to play it, and if not, at least watch it. Rugby has a position for all shapes and sizes; anyone can play! At its core, rugby isn’t just about scoring points; it’s about unity, strategy, and the pure adrenaline of playing as one unstoppable team.