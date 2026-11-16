This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At what point did dating become less about actually getting to know someone and more about keeping up with their Snapchat activity? Somewhere between the daily selfies, unopened snaps, and streaks, modern romance has started to look a little bit different. Instead of wondering when someone is going to call us or ask us on a date, we’re obsessively checking Snap Scores, overanalyzing response times, and trying to figure out what it means when someone who you haven’t talked to in weeks sends a picture of their ceiling at 11 p.m.

The talking stage that never ends

Unfortunately, most of us have had to experience the dreaded talking stage, so you know exactly what I’m talking about. Snapchat has become the “official” home of the talking stage. It starts with the random add, then the selfie, which turns into a daily streak, and somehow manifests into a situationship that neither person knows how to define. You might know what someone’s car looks like, their bedroom, what they ate for lunch, and exactly when they were last active, but somehow you don’t know where you stand with them.

It’s almost funny how much you can know about someone’s everyday life without actually knowing them on a deeper level. You can spend weeks or months talking to someone without ever having a real conversation about what you’re looking for or whether there’s actually something going on between you. And somehow, the longer the streak gets, the harder it becomes to figure out whether you’re building a connection or just getting used to having someone to “snap” every day. At what point does casually snapping someone turn into something more, or are we all just secretly waiting for the other person to make the first move?

Via @marvé on Pinterest

One notification, a thousand questions

And then there’s the good old, dreaded “opened.” We’ve all been there. You send a snap, see that it’s been opened, and immediately start questioning everything. Did they not know what to say? Are you being ignored? Did they mean to open it? Are they done with me? Suddenly, you’re checking their Snap Score, looking at when they were last active, and convincing yourself that every little change has got to mean something. Before you know it, you’ve turned a five-second interaction into a full-blown investigation. It’s almost embarrassing how quickly one notification can send you down a rabbit hole of overthinking. And while we all know that someone’s response time shouldn’t even come close to determining our self-worth, it’s hard not to take it personally when you’re interested in them. The problem is that Snapchat gives us just enough information to make assumptions but never enough to actually know what’s going on. Instead of simply asking someone how they feel or where things are going, we find ourselves reading between the lines of an app. It’s exhausting, a little ridiculous, and honestly, incredibly unrealistic. Since when did getting to know someone turn into a guessing game?

A Streak Doesn’t Mean they’re interested

What’s even more unrealistic is how much importance we’ve started putting on Snapchat streaks. Let me say, that’s so middle school; we’re adults now. Anyways, a 100-day streak might seem like a big deal, but does it actually mean anything? Sending someone a picture of you or something random multiple times a day doesn’t necessarily mean you have a connection. We’ve started to confuse constant communication with genuine interest, and there’s a pretty big difference between the two.

Whatever Happened to Actually Dating?

Let me say this: As someone who uses Snapchat, I don’t actually think that it’s entirely to blame for the state of modern dating in 2026. Social media as a whole has changed the way we meet, communicate, and form relationships in general. But Snapchat has definitely made it easier to keep people in your life without actually deciding what role they play in it. It’s comfortable because there’s always a way to stay in contact without having to put in the effort of putting yourself out there.

Maybe that’s the problem: we’ve gotten so used to a state of comfort and having constant access to whoever we want whenever we want it, that we’ve all collectively forgotten how to make the effort. Asking someone on a date feels like a bigger commitment than sending them a picture, and having an honest conversation can feel more intimidating than leaving someone on delivered.

Maybe it’s time to put the phone down

I’m also not saying that we need to delete Snapchat, throw our phones away, and bring back handwritten love letters. But maybe we could try harder. Make plans instead of just snapping them. Have conversations that go beyond selfies. And, most importantly, stop trying to figure out how someone feels about us based on an app.

Because at the end of the day, a Snapchat streak isn’t a relationship, an opened notification isn’t a rejection, and being someone’s number one Snapchat Best Friend for a period of time doesn’t necessarily mean you’re their number one priority. Maybe we aren’t dating anymore. Maybe we’re just really good at keeping each other on Snapchat.