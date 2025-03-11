Role Model: My Favorite Lines From ‘Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye)’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the release of his deluxe sophomore album, Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), and highly anticipated world tour, No Place Like Tour, Role Model has been on everyone’s social media feeds and playlists for the past few months. Role Model, casually known as Tucker Pillsbury, has been gaining popularity since his independent debut release in 2017, Arizona in the Summer.

The release of four new songs on the deluxe version of Kansas Anymore has sent me back to this album to revisit the heartbreaking metaphors, catchy choruses, and impressive lyricism.

“WRITING’S ON THE WALL”

“Writing’s on the wall, I pretend I can’t read.”

Tucker took no time to dive into the devastating details of a failing relationship. He knew that his relationship wasn’t happy or healthy anymore and understood that sometimes, choosing to ignore these details can be more comfortable than leaving.

“Look at that woman”

“Lost my faith and my mind/on the day we had to say goodbye/and I try not to call but the leaves start to fall/ girl it’s nobody’s fault but damn/you can make a thug cry.”

This is a beautiful song. It is an easy-listen and lovely dedication to the wonderful women in our lives.

“Scumbag”

“I’m a scumbag, I’m a setback/I’m a stain on the kitchen floor/I’m a train wreck, I’m a cigarette/ I’m a side that no one’s rooting for/But you stand by me.”

This is a such fun song, I can’t help but sing along when it comes on. I love how Tucker writes a laundry list of reasons for someone to leave him, yet they stick with him because love is stronger than our flaws.

“oh, gemini”

“Dirty hands from all your trauma I’m digging up/ Fifty states away, but, honey, I’m thinking of you.”

Tucker reveals so much, yet so little, about his previous, private relationship. The imagery is particularly strong in this track and confirms that post-breakup feeling of loneliness.

“Frances”

“The dog days, the rides home/The tall cans, the long nights/The small chance/we’d be together/if I didn’t push you/out Of thе spotlight/I don’t know why/I still can’t get it right.”

Frances is a love letter to his ex-girlfriend. This track shows honest maturity in Tucker’s healing after the breakup. He is reflective of the good times and reflects on them instead of focusing solely on the end of the relationship. The guitar is simple and offers a soothing backing to Tucker’s gentle vocals.

“superglue”

“I should probably ask you how you’re feeling/Maybe I’m too scared of how you’d answer/Ooh, my tiny dancer.”

Another upbeat track with plenty of lyrics to scream out loud. Even with doubts and reservations in his relationship, Tucker explains how effort and communication are necessary aspects of any healthy relationship.

“The Dinner”

“I’m the child of my mother, New England-born and raised/where the common sense is common as a nose job in LA”

“The Dinner” is my favorite song on the album. With references to his New England roots, The Wizard of Oz, an uncomfortable family dinner, and homesickness, this song is truly thoughtful and fun.

“deeply still in love”

“I won’t get down on my knees/ I’m tryna play it casually/but it still bleeds/ I’m sorry, but I’m deeply still in love/in love with you.”

Tucker truly emphasizes yearning in “Deeply Still in Love.” This is an energetic track that deserves a spot on your summer playlist.

“slut era interlude”

“Let me call you by somebody that I used to know/I don’t want you, but I want you to/spend the night.”

This song is exactly what the title suggests. It’s a short, but impactful interlude about the desire to be with someone to get over a heartbreak. Tucker reflects that he does not want somebody to fully replace his ex-girlfriend, he wants somebody to spend the night and leave with no strings attached (a sonic rebound of sorts).

“so far gone (ft. lizzy McAlpine)”

“Look at what we uncovered/At least the both of us changed/But now I drink like my brother/since the day we went our separate ways.”

Alternative title, “Breakups Hurt.” The motif “lonely,” repeats countless times throughout the track and reminds us of that inevitable post-breakup feeling. The vocal coupling of Lizzy McAlpine’s vocals on top of Tucker’s is both comforting and devastating. The two are artistic geniuses whose vocals pair beautifully.

“slipfast”

“OH my God, what I’d pay to just/run away from this/let me pay for it later/Slip fast, get carried away.”

Another one of my favorite songs on the album is “Slipfast.” This song is a mix of country, indie, and pop. Sonically, it’s an easy and comfortable song, and lyrically it represents the insecurity and unsureness in a young relationship.

“compromise”

“You deserve a happy ever after, don’t ya?/After all the tears you’ve cried/don’t you compromise.”

This song is a beautiful sentiment. Even after breaking up, Tucker expresses his remaining love and wishes his ex-girlfriend the best despite the hardships in their relationship. The whole song is beautiful, but the phrase, “don’t compromise” is a meaningful message on its own.

“something, somehow, someday”

“He’s a bad dream, nicotine, druggie complication/She’s a peace sign, teatime, drinker on occasion/He’s an East Coast, jeans rolled, no communication/She’s a welcome sign/But I believe they’re meant to be/something, somehow, someday.”

If you find yourself drawn to this line from “Something, Somehow, Someday,” like me, I believe you will seriously enjoy this song. It’s slow and personal but it’s also slightly unserious. Despite differences in character, attitude, and energy, two people will find themselves together in another life if it can’t be this one.

“old recliners”

“Now you cry all night ’til the morning/In the arms of someone you settled for/Couldn’t let it go if I forced it/What do I do? Oh, what do I do?/It’s always been you.”

On this pop-country track, Role Model continues to reflect on the breakup, particularly, how although he says he is “over” the relationship, he still finds himself thinking about his past relationship. Sometimes we understand that relationships cannot work, but it doesn’t stop us from thinking about what could have been.

“sally, when the wine runs out”

“I open up while she’s flipping through pages/getting lonely as the days get dark/If you’re bored and your mind starts changing/maybe just give me a head start.”

This track has been gaining attention online for its catchy bridge and carefree feeling. “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” captures the development of romantic feelings towards someone, along with the hope that they won’t get bored and leave you. If there is one new song you add to your playlist, let it be this one.

“some protector”

“Am I wrecking reputation/while you’re making reservations?/Am I lying to my mother/that someday I’ll find another?”

This is another mature reflection on the relationship. It shares the differences in where the two parties stand after their relationship ends. Although his ex-girlfriend has appeared to move on, he will always be “some protector,” and care for her.

“the longest goodbye”

“And if this is my goodbye/it’s been the longest of my life/I see my shoes have been filled, and still/all I can hope is that he’s treating you nice.”

In Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), Role Model takes us on the journey of his failing relationship and the ultimate breakup that follows, all while delivering one-liners that pack a (genius, but painful) punch. “The Longest Goodbye” ties a wholesome bow on the gift of this album by acknowledging that his ex-partner has moved on to a new relationship and that he wishes the best for her new relationship.

In his sophomore deluxe album, Role Model experiments with a country sound while exploring major themes in young relationships. Even as a Maine native, Tucker embodies the “country sound” through this album while incorporating painful and uncomfortable feelings regarding breakups. Tucker recently started the North American leg of his tour and fans are excited to scream along to their favorite songs from Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye). This album has garnered a lot of support over the past year, with positive feedback from his audience and the internet who are looking forward to hearing more music from Role Model in the future.