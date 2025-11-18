Role Model Just Became People Magazine’s First Sexiest Man Alive Centerfold

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who has seen (and passionately voted in) People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive polls, I can confidently say Jonathan Bailey rightfully took the cake this year. His charm, his smile, that accent — he’s got the full “Sexiest Man Alive” starter pack. From Bridgerton to Fellow Travelers, Bailey has mastered the art of looking effortlessly smitten while simultaneously breaking hearts, and this year’s title only makes it official.

Enter: Role Model, the Internet’s Underdog

But there’s one name that’s been floating near the top of the conversation for a while now: Role Model — a.k.a. Tucker Pillsbury. As someone who’s chronically online (and a self-proclaimed Role Model enthusiast), I’ve been following his Sexiest Man Alive journey since last year’s Readers’ Choice poll. Back then, Tucker was the underdog in the “Sexiest Musician Alive” category, and his campaign to win the title was quite convincing. He told fans — with a perfect mix of sincerity and satire — that the world needed an underdog win. Then he doubled down by wearing his now-infamous “Nominated Sexiest Man Alive” T-shirt onstage, cementing his place as the internet’s favorite self-aware heartthrob.

Last Year’s Loss (and a Longstanding Grudge)

Unfortunately, despite his valiant (and hilarious) efforts, he lost to none other than Harry Styles — which, to be fair, is hard to complain about. But even after the loss, Tucker’s mock rivalry with People Magazine became a running joke online. Tucker kept People Magazine at the top of his ‘enemy list’, all hoping that someday he’d get the recognition he (half-jokingly) demanded.

Redemption Arc Unlocked: The First-Ever Centerfold

Fast forward to this year, and Tucker Pillsbury finally got his redemption arc: People Magazine crowned him as their first-ever Sexiest Man Alive centerfold. That’s right — centerfold. History made. It’s safe to say his beef with People Magazine has been squashed.

In his interview with the magazine, Role Model even called up his friend Jake Shane (yes, Therapuss Jake Shane) to share the news. “I wanted the cover,” he said, “but I got something else. This says a centerfold — I don’t know what that means.” For the record, Tucker, it means you’re now responsible for a record number of magazine sales.

The photo featured in the centerfold depicts Role Model on a couch, only covered by a newspaper with the headline “Role Model is Certified Sexy.” Incredible. Absolutely no notes.

Social media (including me) immediately lost it. TikTok edits of his centerfold reveal racked up hundreds of thousands of views overnight. The general consensus? Role Model might just be our Sexiest Man Alive.

@people Thank you for hearing us out RoleModel, we’ll never do our *first-ever centerfold* wrong ever again. 🫶 See all the photos featured in our #SexiestManAlive issue at the link in our bio. ♬ Storytelling – Adriel

The Real Winners? Us.

And with Jonathan Bailey also featured in the same issue, it feels like People Magazine finally cracked the code on what “sexy” really means in 2025 — charm, humor, emotional intelligence, and just the right amount of self-awareness. Both Bailey and Pillsbury represent a softer, more grounded version of celebrity masculinity — one that feels genuine, relatable, and, well… actually hot.

So yes, Jonathan Bailey may have taken the title, and Role Model may have taken the centerfold, but if we’re being honest, the real winners are all of us — the fans, the voters, the chronically online. People’s 2025 “Sexiest Man Alive” issue didn’t just give us two men worth simping over; it gave us hope, chaos, and a reason to refresh our feeds again.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be looking at Role Model’s centerfold for “research” purposes.