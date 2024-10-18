Rhode’s Fall Lineup: Barrier Butter, Lip Liners, & Fresh Phone Case Shades

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s easy to say that Hailey Bieber is at the peak of both her personal and professional life. This past August, she gave birth to her first child, Jack Blues Beiber, with her husband Justin. Alongside this milestone, her million-dollar skincare brand, Rhode, continues to thrive, constantly releasing and teasing new products.

Even with the challenges of being a mother, she’s still working on her brand with the Rhode team, releasing new products for Rhode lovers—myself included!

If you’ve scrolled through TikTok, you’ve probably seen countless videos guessing what the new Rhode products will be. People have been speculating: Are they lip liners? A freckle pen? Sunscreen? We now know that the new release is not sunscreen, as Hailey just dropped her first new skincare product since the pineapple refresh cleanser. The latest reveal is a butter balm.

Barrier Butter

What is Barrier Butter? Barrier Butter is an intensive moisture balm for deep hydration overnight. It helps strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier by sealing in hydration for up to 24 hours, which restores your skin’s natural softness and bounce. The product was developed by Ron Robinson, the chemist behind Rhode’s glazy creations, who has over 20 years of experience in the beauty industry and is the CEO of BeautyStat. Dr. Dhavel, a dermatologist working with patients in the NYC area, also contributes his expertise to the Rhode team. With this expert backing, the product plumps your skin, leaving it glowy and reducing the appearance of fine lines. Plus, it’s multipurpose, so you can use it on your face or on any dry spots.

What’s the next move for Rhode?

Barrier butter is not the only thing coming to us. Bieber has been posing with new shades of the infamous Rhode phone case, now in the classic tinted lip treatment shades, which include Ribbon, Raspberry Jelly, Toast, and Espresso.

Previously, Rhode had released their summer phone case collection of colors which included a bright red, orange, hot pink, and a blush nude. Hailey isn’t the only person texting, treating, and tinting. Even singer Tate McRae and influencer Matilda Djerf have been taking mirror selfies with the phone accessory creating a monochromatic look with mini handbags, scarves, and sunglasses.

Hailey has been taking to both Instagram and TikTok her famous monochromatic makeup looks with the phone case, and tinted lip treatment, and now, it seems to be a lip liner, along with her Rhode’s pocket blush for a flush on her cheeks. The products were teased in her customized Goyard baby bag, with the initials JBB for her newborn son.

Rhode also took to social media with brown espresso stickers labeled Rhode, with speculations of the product being pimple patches from the skincare brand.

Overall, there have been numerous speculations about lip liners coming along the way and the possibility of getting pimple patches from the skincare brand, since Rhode’s social media accounts have posted twice about small stickers that were fruit-shaped and now seem to be espresso-themed.

Anyway, get ready! Barrier Butter is dropping on Rhode’s website on October 28th at 9 a.m. Stay tuned for Rhode’s upcoming announcements on the release dates of other highly anticipated products, which could include lip liners or pimple patches!