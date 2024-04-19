I’ve Tried 4 Different Leave-In Conditioners & Here’s How They Measure Up

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Want your hair to feel shiny and smooth? Want to do a little something extra after a nice shower? Look no further than the wide array of leave-in conditioners available with a myriad of scents, benefits, and price points. I have tried and currently rotate through four different leave-in conditioners. Here are my thoughts on them!

1. Volumizing Spray with Lavender and Nettle: Noah

7.5/10

I got this when I was abroad in Italy last semester. Needing to get shampoo and conditioner, I wanted to get myself something extra to help my hair, not knowing how Italian water would suit me. This product opened me up to the world of post-shower hair sprays. This isn’t a leave-in conditioner (which I thought it was before starting this article) but a volumizing spray that is used on wet hair. I really like the way my hair dries after using this, but I’ve noticed it’s not as hydrating as the others on this list (again because it’s not supposed to be, which I am only learning now). This is a very good casual spray to put in post-hair wash day. I prefer to use this when I don’t feel like pampering myself as much, but still have the habit of using a spray.

This is a brand “formulated and made in Italy” that I brought back with me after my time abroad. I have not seen it sold in U.S. stores. Looking online, there are some Noah products available through Amazon with the volumizing spray not being one of them. I have also used their color-protecting shampoo and conditioner which is available on Amazon. I would recommend these as well for a taste of Italian-made hair care.

2. Brazilian Joia™ Milky Leave-In Conditioner: Sol de Janeiro

8/10

I got this as a sample-sized gift that was part of a Her Campus UConn brand partnership (shoutout to Sol de Janeiro!). First and foremost, this product smells amazing, transporting you to a luxurious summertime outdoor shower with just a spritz. Sol de Janeiro describes this product as:

“A lightweight conditioning spray that hydrates, detangles, and fights frizz for up to 72 hours while repairing split ends and protecting against heat damage.”

The way my hair feels after using this is exceptional and I can see myself purchasing the full-size version when I run out. This is also good for heat protection and I have used it before straightening my hair, leaving it softer, less frizzy, and adequately protected.

9.5/10

I have the 1.5 oz. mini size of this. The funny story of how I got it is that it was in the Sephora birthday gift for March 2023. My birthday is in August. My sister, in probably 2017, wanted the March birthday gift from Sephora so I signed up for her. I like to think that moment led me to this specific product because I adore it.

The Ouai leave-in-conditioner is so hydrating with it being the most noticeably hydrating than any other product on this list. While this is the mini size, it has lasted me a good while (especially since I’ve been rotating it with three other sprays) and I use it when I want to feel extra special and pampered. The scent is clean and refreshing, which adds to the overall experience. If you want to treat yourself, but don’t want to pay for the full size, get the mini! It will last a while and make you feel like a million bucks.

8.5/10

This was part of a Christmas present included in a set of Gisou hair products. I love the size of this product and the scent. I will say, it is not nearly as intensely hydrating as the Ouai leave-in-conditioner, but supports your hair significantly against frizz and breakage, and improves shine. Ever since using this more often, I have not noticed any split ends (which I am very susceptible to) and of all the other products on this list, Gisou is the one I reach for most often.

Honorable Mention:

Honey infused Hair Perfume: Gisou

Included in the aforementioned Christmas present was the Gisou Honey Infused Hair perfume. This product follows the theme of a little something extra to do in your hair routine to feel special. I love the scent and continuously smell the perfume in my hair throughout the entire day. I would highly recommend this product for any occasions you may have, or when you just want to know you smell nice from head to toe.

What I want to try Next:

I got a free sample of the Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner after a haircut this past year. I made sure those samples lasted as long as they could because the way my hair felt afterward was distinctly more hydrated, shinier, and smooth. I know Amika makes wonderful and effective products so it only makes sense that if the opportunity arises via a gift or a splurge, I plan on trying their leave-in-conditioner. Ranked the Best Leave-In Conditioner Overall in Forbes Vetted – Best Leave-in Conditioners of 2024 for its excellent and luxurious ingredients, I look forward to one day trying this undoubtedly exceptional product. If you get the opportunity, I do not doubt that this purchase would be worth it.

Conclusion

I don’t have anything bad to say about any of these products. What it comes down to for me in choosing which one to use after a shower is what experience I want to have: whether I plan on having a more chill or a more luxurious mindset going into the day. I know it’s not very concrete, but it brings me great joy, and isn’t that all that really matters? Nonetheless, I highly recommend any of these products not only for the experience but for shinier, healthier hair as well!