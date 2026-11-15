This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the book and movie series with the same name, Harry Potter.

The buzz of an upcoming Harry Potter reboot has been in the news for the past couple of years, and it’s finally set to release next month on Dec. 25, 2026.

This series is a childhood staple of mine. When I first came across the books, I was quickly pulled into the universe. It was magical: discovering new creatures, learning spells, and meeting new characters each year. It wasn’t just the world-building I fell in love with. The development of the villains, the duality of the characters, and the growth in the friendships were all so articulately written that the series heavily contributed to my love for reading.

So, seeing that a well-established and widely loved franchise is getting a reboot in the form of a television series has left not just me, but the entire fanbase with mixed feelings. Personally, I’m more than excited to see how the story will pan out in this format, but cannot help but feel a little worried about the cast and crew and the reception of the show in general.

A lot of my worries come from the latest news and opinions I see on social media. All I have to do is open the comment section of the latest Harry Potter post, and I’m flooded with jokes, opinions, theories, and most prominently, criticism. Comments say the show will never live up to the original adaptation, while other comments compare the actors who previously played these beloved characters to the new cast. Some comments belittle the redesigning of the House Crests, saying they are too minimalist, while other comments claim the new visuals are too similar to the movies. Even the actors from the upcoming series are receiving backlash. Dominic McLaughlin, who will play the titular character Harry Potter, was recently bullied because his “teeth are too…perfect.”

All this, and the show hasn’t even been released yet.

McLaughlin is only 12 years old. A child should not be getting harassed online when he is just trying to do his job. Yes, people have concerns and doubts about this show. Even I’m hesitant, but to negatively belittle the efforts of the people involved before they even have a chance to show the world their work is simply unfair and inhumane.

In fact, there are so many aspects of the original books that this reboot can flesh out and expand upon.

Let’s start with the numerous Quidditch sporting matches left out of the movies. It’s completely understandable why some scenes were left out — the directors must sort through the most relevant plot scenes, and some of the Quidditch matches would’ve been redundant. But there is a key match that as an expectant reader, I was looking forward to in the movies and could not see. This match was from the fifth book, The Order of the Phoenix. During this game, a fight broke out between two of the opposing teams, causing Harry to be unfairly put under a lifelong ban from the sport. I think including this scene would’ve been very influential for Harry, especially considering how important Quidditch is to him, and what a restriction like that could do to him emotionally. In the books, this ban also opened Harry’s best friend, Ron Weasley, and Ron’s sister, Ginny Weasley, up to the sport, highlighting their renewed interest and capabilities for the sport as they fill in for Harry.

Moving into the characters, something prominent that was wiped out in the movies was Ginny Weasley’s bold and fiery personality, and Ron Weasley’s intelligence. In the books, we often saw Ginny lash out when people disrespected her or her family. She has an explosive temper, and we clearly see her grow from a shy, quiet girl into a quick-witted and independent woman. The movies, in contrast, show her as a quiet and reserved girl who is just Harry’s love interest. Additionally, the movies portrayed Ron as a comedic sidekick of Harry’s who isn’t as smart or mature as his friends, but the books have a different take, giving him more courageous and supportive moments.

Another character that I feel deserves more spotlight is Draco Malfoy. While his development is seen more in the later movies, I still think the movie version isn’t taken seriously in his interactions. I think it would be cool to explore his character, ambitions, and jealousy over the golden trio (Harry, Hermione, and Ron) throughout the series overall. He has a lot of inner conflict and a pressuring environment that drives his decisions and actions, making him a more nuanced and vulnerable character in the books.

Finally, I wanted to talk about Neville Longbottom, the shy, insecure student who grew into a brave leader, all while dealing with trauma unmatched by most of the other characters. Something very key to his character in the books was how his parents were tortured by Death Eaters (evil supporters of the villainous wizard Voldemort) to the point where they cannot recognize their own son. This scene was in the fifth book but not movie, yet gives so much context for Neville’s fear, and respect for his courage and fighting against evil. He isn’t just a shy little boy, he’s a resilient individual who, through dealing with grief, became a powerful hero.

As aforementioned, it’s understandable that a movie series cannot perfectly show all aspects of such a vast and growing world. Therefore, I only wish that we as a fanbase consider that a television series is a chance to show all these missing pieces in depth. It may not all be completely original or what we expect, but it’s still an opportunity to shed more light on the Quidditch matches, the developing relationships, and the complex characters we grew to know and love. And I’m so ready to see how this turns out.