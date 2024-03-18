‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’: Turn The Page Book Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems like we’ve hit a point in media and entertainment where we have seen everything. Old movies are being rebooted, TV producers continue to make the same shows over and over again, and we see the same tropes in every new book release. With the sea of information thrown at us every day, it is hard to find something that sticks with you after viewing it.

In comes Remarkably Bright Creatures. It is Shelby Van Pelt’s debut novel, published in 2022 and quickly climbed its way up to the top of the New York Times bestseller list. I had not heard of the book myself, rather read it for our book club here at the University of Connecticut, Turn the Page. Upon researching the book, it was clear this was a top hit among lots of readers. However, as soon as I read the description I knew this would be a memorable read.

The book’s biggest appeal is definitely its intriguing storyline, but underneath that lies a spectacular story about what it means to love, to lose, and to move on. It is a beautiful blending of generations and perspectives, all culminating together into a very well-done twist and an extremely satisfying ending. Especially impressive considering it is a debut novel.

Keep reading for a spoiler-free review on the three most important factors: plot, characters, and pacing.

1. PLOT

Rarely do you find a book with such a unique plot that you know right then and there you just have to read it. But I was interested the second that I read the plot summary: a widowed woman named Tova Sullivan is working at an aquarium in a fictional town in the Pacific Northwest. She lost her husband, Will, three years ago to cancer, and thirty years before that, her son, Erik, in a tragic accident to which she has yet to find answers to 30 years later.

Meanwhile, Cameron Cassmore is a young man who is unable to hold down a job for longer than a few months and is living in Modesto, California with his Aunt Jeanne. When he thinks he has found out the identity of his father who abandoned him, he travels from Modesto to Puget Sound where he eventually meets Tova.

At the center of both of their stories is Marcellus, a four-year-old octopus who has been the aquarium’s main attraction for the majority of his life. Not only is he intelligent enough to have human-like thoughts, but he is also able to escape his tank and find a sea cucumber to snack on, or even find a set of missing keys. The story alternates between these three points of view, and Marcellus will be the key to finding out what happened to Erik back in 1989.

If you have heard of any books from the past five years that are as intriguing as that, please send them my way. Not only does the summary make you immediately want to pick up the book, but the story continues to grip you while you learn more about these characters’ lives, as well as an insightful look into the morality of keeping animals in captivity.

2. Characters

The characters were very intriguing, although I definitely enjoyed reading some points of view more than others.

The standout star is of course Marcellus the octopus, whose storyline not only furthers Tova and Cameron’s but is an equally fascinating story that adds another layer to the plot. He is definitely the book’s comedic relief at times but also tugs at your heartstrings a bit when you start to wonder how many animals in the real world feel the same way that he does. He is funny, witty, and thought-provoking, which are the best qualities any main character could have.

Tova is a whole other type of force. Although she doesn’t have the uniqueness of being an octopus, Van Pelt instead uses Tova’s distinctly human traits to create an insightful character that can teach us all a lesson about grief. Not to mention this novel is one of the few to tell tales from the perspective of the elderly, a group frequently forgotten about in literature. She undergoes a wonderful character arc that, in my opinion, lands her in the best possible position she could be in.

However, one character I had a few problems with was Cameron. A full critique of his character would involve spoilers, but what I can say is that I thought he was immature and lacking a lot of emotional depth. He makes a fair amount of questionable decisions, and I was frustrated with the character a few times throughout the story. But I did find myself warming up to him as the book went on, and nonetheless, I think his ending is satisfying.

3. Pacing

I found the book a bit slow at first, but that can be attributed to the extensive level of world-building that Van Pelt included in this novel. In the beginning, Tova and Cameron are physically in different states, so it does take some time for the two to meet and for their tales to intertwine. However, once they did meet, the pace picked up significantly and the rest of the book was so good that I ended up wishing it were longer.

The climax and ending were even more satisfying due to the characters being fully fleshed out; I was able to connect with and relate to them on a deeper level so when major events occurred, I was more invested in what happened. I am not ashamed to admit that I cried toward the end, and I’m willing to bet that you will too. Despite the fact that it took me a bit longer than some other books to be invested completely, that buildup resulted in a great read that left the ending that much stronger.

Conclusion

Overall I thoroughly enjoyed Remarkably Bright Creatures. It was a great read that I recommend to anyone who is looking for a fun, unique plot that is also heartwarming and memorable. The characters are extremely well-written and relatable which cements this book as one of my new favorites.

If you are a UConn student and interested in reading more books like this one, consider joining Turn the Page!

Overall rating: 4/5