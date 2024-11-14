This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

With the weather getting colder and the air turning crisp, we’ll soon be reaching the end of Autumn and slowly going into Winter. Autumn is an amazing season as you start bundling up, getting cozy inside, and enjoying all the fun fall activities it offers. The fall brings excellent things as the leaves change colors and the temperatures drop.

Let’s take a look at some reasons we to appreciate Fall:

1. Sweater Weather

The crisp air and colder temperatures again hint at sweater weather’s rise. It’s time to get cozy, break out the comfy clothes, and bundle up in Autumn. We can start wearing fuzzy socks, layering in different coats, trying on new boots with sweaters, and even throwing a scarf on if the weather gets cold enough. Snuggling up in our bundles of clothes, we feel as cozy as possible. We can layer up in many ways, keeping ourselves warm and expressing our personal style. It’s time to break out the sweaters and enjoy it as the days get colder!

2. A BREATH OF CRISP AIR

With the cooler nights and mornings, you can get a good breath of crisp air at nightfall or dusk. We can feel the colder air as the days grow shorter. We are reminded of autumn’s cool embrace as we take in every breath —something almost nostalgic about it. You can go outside without being too hot and enjoy the light chill against your face, giving you a nice rosy tint on your cheeks and nose.

3. THE BEAUTIFUL COLORS OF FALL

Fall brings a beautiful flourish of colors that seem to almost come from a painting; the vibrant orange, red, and green hues. You get a gorgeous scenery of rows of beautifully saturated trees before their leaves finally fall to the ground for winter. This reminds us of the beauty of nature and how the leaves change into their amber-like shades before continuing to bloom again in the spring.

4. Cookies, PIES, & dONUTS

With a shift to fall, we know of the infamous pumpkin-spiced beverages and products that come out around the season. We are welcomed with spices, scents like amber and saffron, and, most importantly, cinnamon. So many yummy desserts can come from fall that elevate our pallets, like apple pie, apple cider donuts, cinnamon cookies, pumpkin pie, caramel apples, pecan pies, gingerbread, and so much more.

5. A good cup of tea

In the summer, you may enjoy a cup of hot tea, but with the season’s warmth, you may opt for an iced drink instead. However, with the temperature dropping, we can finally enjoy a good cup of warm tea. It warms our hands and brings a familiar sense of calm while making you warm all over. You can choose from so many great flavors, put some honey or sugar in it, top it off with a lemon, or add milk; whichever way you prefer your cup of tea this fall!

6. cozy indoor gatherings

Now that it’s a little colder outside, you’re more likely to spend time indoors besides enjoying the crisp air. Spending a cozy night by the fire, whether reading a book, watching a movie, or playing a board game, is always comforting. You can watch Gilmore Girls while cozying up under your favorite blanket. Or finally, get started on those books you never got the chance to read. You could also spend time with others decorating with home decor and celebrating the spirit of autumn as we go through the holiday season. Autumn brings a sense of intimacy and warmth as we all spend time inside with others or reconnect with ourselves.

Now that you’re feeling all the warmth and spirit the Autumn months have to offer, I hope you are able to make the most of the weeks we have left of it! Enjoy!