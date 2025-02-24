The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who watches the Super Bowl each year almost exclusively for the halftime show, I have developed strong opinions on which performances were amazing versus extremely boring. I am pretty sure I have been watching since the Black Eyed Peas in 2011 (or that is just the extent of my memory). Hence, in honor of Kendrick Lamar’s amazing performance this year, I wanted to rank all of the 15 Super Bowl halftime shows I have watched.

15. Maroon 5, travis scott, & big boi (2019)

In last place, I had to give the spot to Maroon 5’s halftime show. It was very underwhelming, confusing, and just not that good. I don’t think Maroon 5’s songs translated well onto the big stage of the Super Bowl, so it didn’t end up blowing me away. In my opinion, Travis Scott’s feature did not fit into the vibe of Maroon 5’s setlist, the SpongeBob Squarepants tribute was minuscule, and Adam Levine going shirtless felt very random and weird. This performance also came off the NFL’s controversy with Colin Kaepernick, with multiple artists declining the gig in support of Kaepernick. Maroon 5’s decision to not want to get political lost the respect of many viewers and contributed to the negative perception of their show.

14. The Black eyed peas ft. Usher and Slash (2011)

Another forgettable show in my eyes. I don’t think it was horrible, but just not comparable to the other ones I have seen. The vocals weren’t amazing, it sounded like there were a lot of audio and sound troubles, and overall it was just a messy performance.

13. Justin Timberlake ft. the Tennessee kids (2018)

Justin Timberlake clearly has so many hits and is an incredible performer, but this show did not give what I felt it should have given. I obviously do love a show I can sing along to and this was one, so I do not hate it, but simultaneously I do not love it either.

12. Bruno mars ft. Red Hot Chili Peppers (2014)

I think this is similar to Justin’s halftime show in which I loved the setlist and I consider Bruno Mars to be a fantastic artist, but it doesn’t outshine the other shows to me. No elaborate costumes, production, or stages, but it was still a good show to see.

11. Madonna ft. LMFAO, Cirque du soleil, nicki minaj, M.i.a., and ceelo green (2012)

I love Madonna’s music, I mean she is the Queen of Pop, but the features of LMFAO and M.I.A. were so random. I don’t think “Party Rock Anthem” should be in the same performance as “Like A Prayer,” so I will say Madonna did have to carry this show on her own. She is stunning and a legend in music, though, so she still delivered an amazing show.

10. Usher (2024)

Usher’s vocals, his swag, and his dancing are all just flawless. I do wish other hits of his were sung instead of what was chosen, but nevertheless, it was still a great setlist. The only flaw I would say was the proximity between him and Alicia Keys as they sang “My Boo,” it was definitely uncomfortable for me to watch.

9. The Weeknd (2021)

I wish so hard that The Weeknd was able to do a show that was not impacted by COVID-19 because if so, it would have been placed much higher on this list. Given that most of the performance was not done on the field, it did feel detached and not full of energy as I would have hoped it to be. However, I do appreciate how at the end, he and the dancers made it to the field for “Blinding Lights.”

8. Coldplay Ft. Beyonce and Bruno Mars (2016)

I really enjoyed the uplifting theme of Coldplay’s show with the bright and colorful energy. “Viva la Vida,” “Paradise,” and “Adventures of a Lifetime” are just classics and really brought home their message of love and unity. Beyonce and Bruno Mars slayed it of course with “Uptown Funk” and “Formation.” Overall, the stage, the message, the production, and the performance were just so beautiful and positive.

7. Beyonce ft. Destiny’s Child (2013)

Beyonce could never not be absolutely over the top in anything she does. She just gave Queen Bee energy the whole time and I love watching her perform. Her stage presence remains unmatched, her a-cappella entrance with “Love on Top” was fabulous, and the Destiny’s Child reunion was everything and more. I consider her to be in her own status of pop star.

6. Rihanna (2023)

Rihanna is an artist who will always be a favorite no matter what. I will say that after watching her show, the music I listened to for a month after was 99% Rihanna. The moving platforms were a different concept that I don’t think was ever done before. Even though it looked really scary, I ended up loving it a lot, especially during “Diamonds.” Rihanna’s vocals, performance, and dancing were all amazing, even while being pregnant.

5. Shakira & Jennifer Lopez (2020)

If these two artists cannot get you to shake your hips, then I don’t know who can. It was easily one of the most exciting and energetic halftime shows ever filled with dancing, timeless hits, and even more dancing. I just love it when these performances are stacked with everything possible because you can’t possibly take your eyes off the screen. This is definitely not a boring show whatsoever.

4. dr. dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, & Kendrick lamar ft. 50 cent & anderson .paak (2022)

This entire lineup of legendary artists delivered the essence of rap and hip-hop in the greatest way possible. There’s no way for me to watch this performance without dancing along. I probably account for half the views this performance has on YouTube; it’s just addicting to watch. And when Dr. Dre played those iconic piano notes at the end of “Still D.R.E.,” it was just *chef’s kiss*.

3. katy perry ft. missy elliot & lenny kravitz (2015)

I mean, who doesn’t know at least five songs by Katy Perry? This performance truly just showed how much of a pop legend she is. She was literally on a firework in the air while singing her pop hit “Firework,” and even on a huge 1600-pound lion puppet singing “Roar.” Katy delivered a spectacular show in every single aspect of what a halftime show should be. The set, her outfits, the lanterns in the beginning, the dancers’ costumes, etc. contributed so much to why this show is so memorable and iconic for me.

2. Kendrick lamar ft. sza (2025)

“The revolution ’bout to be televised, you picked the right time but the wrong guy.” Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl LIX

The message, the symbolism, the songs, the dancing: all of it was everything to me. I recently got into Kendrick’s music in anticipation of this performance and it did not disappoint. I loved Samuel L. Jackson portraying Uncle Sam, Serena Williams’ cameo during “Not Like Us,” and Kendrick and SZA slaying the entire thing. Even his commentary on the social and political climate of our country currently, I felt, was much needed and very accurate.

1. LAdy gaga (2017)

My beloved No. 1 spot can only be for the queen Lady Gaga. She quite literally jumped from the roof of the stadium and delivered one of the best performances I have ever seen in my life. I have probably watched her Halftime show over 50 times and can never and will never get over it. She performed banger after banger, from “Born This Way” to “Bad Romance” and even a ballad “Million Reasons” (which I have quite a soft spot for). The production, the vocals, the choreography, the stage…absolutely everything about it was 100% perfect and undeniably iconic.

Conclusion

I hope there are people out there who agree with my ranking of the last 15 Super Bowl Halftime Shows. I thought I would also share some artists that I would love to see headline a halftime show which would be Pitbull, Miley Cyrus, and Eminem. Can’t wait to find out who next year’s performance will be!