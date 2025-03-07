Ranking Seasons 1-7 Of ‘Love Is Blind’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

Netflix’s Love Is Blind has given viewers a whirlwind of love stories, drama, and shocking reality television since it first aired in 2020. There have been many iconic moments in the past seven seasons, while others were less exciting. Here is my personal ranking of seasons 1-7 of Love Is Blind.

7. Season 5 (Last Place)

Okay, don’t get me wrong, this season was MESSY, and it made for some great reality TV. However, all that chaos resulted in only two couples making it to the altar… and only one getting married.

Lydia and Milton really grew on me by the end of the season, and it makes me so happy that they are still together today. Still, the whole controversy around Lydia and Uche does not sit right with me. More than anything, I think it interfered with cast members like Aaliyah getting a fair shot at the experiment.

In terms of Stacy and Izzy, I never felt as though their connection was legitimate. Watching them interact felt really forced, and honestly, forgettable. I only really remember Stacy from her argument with Johnie, but that’s a blur too.

However, one couple that was not forgettable from this season was Taylor and JP. Watching JP say hurtful things to Taylor about her appearance truly broke my heart, and I wish we got to see more of Taylor.

Overall, this season was just too disorganized for my liking. I think having multiple couples to watch instead of two or three is more enjoyable. This season is honestly the only season I truly disliked, which is why I put it in my bottom spot.

6. SEASON 7

Season 7 was really entertaining, don’t be fooled by its low ranking. From the “mwah-mwah-mwah-mwah-mwah’s” to the sleep experiment catastrophe, this season produced some really memorable moments.

Leo started off as my least favorite cast member, but after the reunion, he became one of my favorites. He and Brittany’s friendship after the show is absolutely iconic, despite probably being the most uncomfortable reveal in the show’s history.

The pair is even friends with Hannah despite their chaotic love triangle during the show. Hannah herself was super memorable, but not in a good way. She and Nick’s relationship had so many ups and downs, and I don’t think anyone was surprised to not see them make it to their wedding day. Hey, that’s just me being “blunt.”

Yet, a contestant I really liked in the pods was Stephen. I thought his and Monica’s relationship was actually genuine. So, I was shocked when it was revealed that Stephen cheated on Monica. I was glad to see that Monica dodged that red flag. Another red flag in my opinion was Tim. I feel as though he didn’t even try to work through his issues with Alex.

Wow, this was a big cast — I still have three more couples to discuss! Marissa and Ramses’ relationship had the biggest 360 in this season by far. In Mexico, I thought they had the highest probability of saying “I do” over any other couple. I was shocked to see how their relationship came crashing down.

Despite all that drama, two couples said yes on their wedding days: Taylor and Garrett, and Ashley and Tyler. There was a lot of controversy surrounding Ashley and Tyler, so many viewers were shocked to see them still married at the reunion. However, the pair announced their divorce earlier this year. There were a lot of couples to follow this season, which was definitely an improvement from season 5!

5. Season 6

Another great season! Seriously, it’s so hard to give these seasons a lower ranking because of how enjoyable they were. Season 6 had some of the most quotable moments in the show’s history, as well as scenes that literally made my jaw drop.

Amy and Johnny were golden, there was no doubt in my mind that they were going to make it. I loved watching their relationship develop, and I think they are one of the most genuine couples to make it out of Love is Blind. However, one couple that I was heartbroken to see not make it was Clay and Amber (AD). Their wedding was one of the most emotional on the show, and I was devastated for both of them.

The rest of the couples in the season brought the drama. The relationship between Jimmy and Chelsea (Megan Fox’s “lookalike”) was an absolute rollercoaster, and I loved watching them (hot take: I think Chelsea really does resemble Megan Fox). The love triangle between those two and Jessica was extremely entertaining, I think I needed my EpiPen just watching! Speaking of Chelsea, Trevor’s 360 was another crazy component of this season. The internet loved him in the pods, but once it was revealed that he had a girlfriend during filming, he became one of the villains of the season.

Another love triangle that made for some intense reality TV was between Laura, Jeramey, and Sarah Ann. The reunion was heated because of the relationship between Sarah Ann and Jeramey after he got engaged to Laura. I was on the edge of my seat this entire season, it was great!

4. Season 2

Season 2 was mayhem, but in a good way?

Let’s start with what the Internet claims is perhaps the biggest villain in Love Is Blind history: Abhishek (Shake). Shake was absolutely on the wrong show. He prioritized physical appearance over emotional connection in his relationship with Deepti (who is stunning by the way) despite having the most genuine fiancé. Seeing him celebrate the fact that Deepti said “I don’t” was shocking. And during the reunion, it was said that every other cast member had problems with Shake.

Moving on to the biggest 360 in the entire franchise, Natalie and Shayne. This pair was so consistent throughout the entire season that everyone thought they would easily end up together. Looking back now, there were definite red flags in their early days, but they seemed so in love. It wasn’t until their fight the night before the wedding that their relationship came crashing down. What a whirlwind. And on top of that, the way Shaina was still pushing for a relationship with Shayne while he was engaged was insane. Poor Kyle.

Mallory and Salvador did not get married and were pretty forgettable. However, Iyanna and Jarrette, and Nick and Danielle did get married this season! They both had rocky relationships on the show and now both couples are divorced. An unfortunate ending for what was overall an enjoyable season.

3. Season 3

There is a lot to debrief with this season. There were memorable love stories, but even more memorable villains.

Alexa and Brennon saying “I do” did not shock me, they were pretty consistent. But Colleen and Matt getting married did shock me! I thought their relationship was very rocky on the show, I truly expected one, if not both of them, to say no on their wedding day. And, they are still married to this day!

One story that brought me to tears from this season was Raven and Sikiru (SK). There were only two weddings I cried about (we’ll get to the other one later) and this one was heartbreaking. Seeing Raven cry in her room after SK said “I don’t” was extremely emotional. Even more, SK’s mom coming to Raven’s room to hug her was such a beautiful moment.

There was even more drama with couples Nancy and Bartise and Cole and Zanab. Bartise consistently talked down on Nancy’s appearance and made his admiration of Raven known to Nancy’s face. The way he talked about Nancy’s family was also very much a red flag.

Cole and Zanab were also a rollercoaster. From the flirting at the pool party to the “cuties scene,” there was so much to unpack about their relationship.

This season was intense, but really took the audience through a journey.

Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022

2. Season 1

The O.G.!! This season set the tone for the entire franchise, and is why people love Love Is Blind so much!

Lauren and Cameron are the standard. Many fans say the show was created just for these two. They are a beautiful couple with such beautiful personalities. They are a fan favorite through and through.

The second couple that got married this season was Amber and Barnett. This pair had such a fun dynamic throughout the show, and it makes me so happy to see that they are still together! However, their relationship was interrupted on the show by Jessica, whom Barnett was also talking to in the pods. Though Jessica was engaged to Mark, she made it clear that she still had feelings for Barnett throughout the rest of the season. She dismissed Mark time and time again because she wanted to pursue a relationship with Barnett. Amber called her out at the reunion, and it was messy!

Two other couples that did not get engaged this season were Kelly and Kenny, and Diamond and Carlton. Kelly and Kenny were solid throughout the season, and Kelly ended up saying “I don’t” on their wedding day. Ouch! Diamond and Carlton did not make it past their honeymoon after Carlton told Diamond that he was bisexual.

Lastly, one of the most entertaining couples to watch in all of Love Is Blind was Giannina and Damian. Their relationship had so many ups and downs, but I was glued to the TV every time they came on. I truly never knew what to expect from this couple.

I adore this season. The love stories really encapsulate what Love Is Blind is all about, and I can’t think of a better cast to kick off the show!

1. Season 4 (First Place)

True love, drama, “I do’s” and even crazier “I don’t’s” — season four has got them all. This season has all the elements that make up good reality television, which is why I think it is truly deserving of my first-place ranking!

When season 4 aired, fans deemed Tiffany and Brett as “the new Lauren and Cameron” because this couple was just that perfect! Their love for one another was so authentic, it was amazing to watch their story.

A not-so-perfect love story was Marshall and Jackelina (Jackie). When Jackie left her engagement with Marshall for Josh, I was heartbroken for Marshall. Marshall was one of my favorites because of how kind and original he was. It was so sweet to see how he showed up for Tiffany and Brett’s wedding.

One couple that I was shocked to see say “I do” was Chelsea and Kwame. I thought they had really different energies when I watched them outside of the pods, but they are still together today, and I’m so happy for them!

However, one of the most dramatic plot lines in season four was with Micah and Paul. Micah asking Paul to give his answer first at the wedding was intense reality TV. Micah’s friends were a large part of what made their wedding day so intense, from their disapproval of Paul to saying they wanted the wedding to end in disaster. Micah and her friend from the pods, Irina, were dubbed mean girls because of their treatment of other girls in the experiment.

Irina’s engagement to Zach was one of the strangest and funniest things to watch on TV. Their conversation in the bathroom, in which they admitted they wanted to leave one another since the start, was crazy. I was shocked. However, when Zach got back with Bliss, his other connection in the pod, it made for my favorite relationship in the whole show. Zach worked to make sure Bliss did not feel like his second choice, and their connection ended up being so beautiful. Their love story showed the happiness that can emerge from forgiveness and second chances. I cried when they slow danced to “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack and Sons of the Desert. It was a beautiful moment.

This season had a record-breaking number of “I do’s” on wedding day. And to me, that’s really what Love Is Blind is all about.

Netflix

Overall, Love Is Blind is a fantastic show that always keeps me on the edge of my seat. All of these seasons are so unique and entertaining in their own way. I cannot wait for the rest of season eight to be released!