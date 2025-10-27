Ranking My Top 5 Favorite Disney Channel Original Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A staple of many of our childhoods, Disney Channel Original Movies are truly top-tier. To feel some nostalgia and bring back some memories, I’m going to rank my top five favorite DCOMs!

good luck charlie: it’s christmas

Starting off we have, Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas! This movie brings me so much nostalgia, and I remember being so excited when this came out in 2011. Good Luck Charlie was my favorite show growing up, so when they made this movie I hoped it would not disappoint. And it did not! The movie follows The Duncan’s as they embark on a Christmas vacation to Palm Springs to visit Amy’s family, but, of course, the trip does not go as planned. There is an airport mix up and Amy (Leigh Allyn Baker) and Teddy (Bridgit Mendler) end up stranded. This calls for some some conflict, funny moments, and, in typical Disney fashion, a happy ending as they end up making it to Palm Springs to spend Christmas with their family. I remember watching this as a kid and being completely hooked. The biggest part in the movie that had six-year-old me shocked was when Amy announced she was pregnant with their fifth child. Looking back now, I really love how they decided to announce this in the movie, and then actually preceded with it in the actual show. In my opinion, this movie was underrated and should be more appreciated. It was funny, had some serious moments and concluded with a happy, heartwarming ending. This movie is definitely a Christmas classic for me, and I think more people should be talking about it. @holyaep my favorite disney christmas movieeee! fa-la-lolidays edits coming this nov. snd dec. 🤩🤩 #goodluckcharlie #edit #teddyduncan #amyduncan #bobduncan #gabeduncan #pjduncan #charlieduncan #aftereffects #ae #aeedit #christmasedit #christmas2023 #holidays #xmas #foryou #fyp ♬ original sound – tyree

teen beach movie

In fourth place, we have Teen Beach Movie! This 2013 film that stars Ross Lynch and Maia Mitchell was an instant hit. This movie just makes me think back to my childhood, and my friends and I dancing to “Crusin for a Brusin.” This is an iconic film, and I am putting it fourth because while I really enjoyed it growing up, I haven’t watched it in awhile and it is not as memorable for me as the others. While I don’t really think the plot was the best, I think that the soundtrack and choreography is what saved this movie, making it a really well known DCOM. The soundtrack included songs such as “Crusin for a Brusin,” “Falling for Ya,” “Can’t Stop Singing,” and “Meant to Be.” To me, “Crusin for a Brusin” and “Own my Own” were the best, and I loved the aesthetic of the 60s that was included. People, including myself, enjoyed the movie so much that they made a sequel. I think that the charisma of Lynch really made this movie shine, and while it is not my personal favorite, it has a great soundtrack, choreography, and actors! View this post on Instagram A post shared by addie ✰ (@starfallvhs)

high school musical

An absolute classic, High School Musical comes in third on my ranking. This movie has so much significance in 2000s pop culture, and rightfully so. The cast was top tier starring Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and Corbin Bleu. This cast has so much talent, and really delivered in this movie. Not only did the chemistry between Efron and Hudgens really sell their relationship in the film, but the songs and choreography was something we never forget. The movie was directed by Kenny Ortega, who also directed other Disney Films like Descendants, Hocus Pocus, and Newsies. This movie was so popular that it made a trilogy with HSM 2 and HSM 3. The songs in this movie have become 2000s staples such as “We’re All in This Together,” “Getcha Head in the Game,” and “Breaking Free”. I must also mention Sharpay and Ryan’s amazing duet to “Bop to the Top.” They both are so iconic in their own right as well. I’m so glad I got to revisit this legendary 2000s film and maybe it will inspire a rewatch! View this post on Instagram A post shared by @2000s.classics

camp rock

Up next on my list is the incomparable Camp Rock. Starring Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, this movie came out right after High School Musical and quickly gained so much popularity. This was definitely Disney Channel’s best era, and this movie was no exception. This started Demi Lovato’s career as a Disney star and brought even more popularity to the Jonas Brothers. This is such a memorable movie for me personally, and I loved watching the reruns on TV. When watching this movie back now, there are some scenes that are a bit corny and don’t make a lot of sense. Other than that, what I think made so many people (including me) have a soft spot for this movie was the soundtrack. “This is Me” became a massive hit and even charted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 list. What I especially love about Camp Rock other than the songs and funny moments was the amount of memes and TikTok trends that have come from this movie. One of my personal favorites was the TikTok trend with the song “Here I Am” from the movie where people hold insanely large objects and play it like a guitar, mimicking the actress holding a huge guitar while performing this. Other ones include the Disney knees, which is the pose Demi Lovato hits while performing “This is Me.” This one has become huge across the internet, with even Lovato herself posting a video of her hitting the pose, and it garnering over 53 million views. Camp Rock is a childhood classic, and that was shown when Demi Lovato reunited with the Jonas Brothers in August to perform some Camp Rock songs and the internet went wild. There is something about this movie that everyone loves, whether it’s the catchy songs, the nostalgic vibes, or the very Disney-esque plot. That is why I put it at number two on my list. @ddlovato Couldn’t go to Disney without doing the dis-knees ♬ original sound – La Cuenta Millennnial✨ Demi Lovato recreating the “Disney Knees” Trend

lemonade mouth