Quick! Last-Minute Senior Traditions You Still Have Time To Complete

With less than two weeks of class left, the class of 2025 is in full graduation mode. As a soon-to-be alumna of the University of Connecticut, I have thought a lot about what I should do before I graduate, and more realistically, what I will do. If anyone remembers, in the Fall of 2021, the freshman class received a poster full of 81 things to do before you graduate. This list was created by the UConn Student Alumni Association. Their mission was to provide the freshman class with a guideline to take with them over their four years and hopefully, complete it!

The categories span far and wide across prove you bleed blue, eat across campus, prepare for academic success, get more from Storrs, be involved, and become a Husky forever. Looking back, there are a few items that you still have time to do! Beyond that, here are some personal traditions I think everyone has time to do!

1. Try our senior scoop Flavor

Although we no longer have time to pitch a senior scoop flavor or become the ones to name it, at least you can try it! The 2025 Senior Scoop is Bleed Blueberry Bliss, a combination of cheesecake ice cream with Biscoff cookies and blueberry swirl. The flavor was submitted by five UConn students: Robin Hunt, Shannon Maher, Gemma Peterson, Saachi Shah, and Danielle Stephenson. The name was submitted by students Madina Mamedli and Sophia Gaspard.

I think every senior should try their senior scoop flavor. It seems symbolic to eat ice cream made for your graduating class.

2. Visit every UConn cafe

This can be a quick checklist for some seniors! For those unfamiliar, UConn Storrs has five cafes: the Beanery, Bookworms, Crossroads, Market, and nanoByte cafe. Out of these five, I still have to visit NanoByte, the newest addition in the Science 1 building. With finals week coming up, it might be a great way to add a little pep into your study routine and visit all of these locations.

No one says you need to get a sandwich or anything, but it might be fun to ask the UConn student workers their favorite coffee order at each cafe!

3. Senior walk to all your old dorm rooms

I find a certain beautiful nostalgia in visiting your old dorm room. I was an RA in the same building where I was a freshman resident, Buckley Hall. As a result, I spent two extra years walking around the same halls that I was a clueless freshman in. As a senior who lives off campus, I just went to visit Buckley Hall again, and it was insanely weird and fun to realize that new freshmen are living in that room!

For those who didn’t stick around in the same room for two additional years, I think a walk around campus to revisit all your old dorms is the best way to celebrate graduating!

4. Horsebarn Hill walk at sunset

I recently learned that not everyone loves to take long walks on Horsebarn Hill. In fact, some people may graduate without ever setting foot there!

Before you graduate, I think even a short walk to the top of the hill or around the fences to visit the cows is a great way to have a lovely senior goodbye. The fact that you can see all of the campus from the top is a fabulous plus to the visit!

5. Visit the senior fair

This is one of the last events that haven’t passed you by! The Senior Send-Off or Senior Fair is on the last day of classes at the UConn Alumni Center.

A collaboration between SUBOG, UConn Senior, and UConn Alumni, there are food trucks, giveaways, photo opportunities, and games. On May 2 from 4-6 p.m., we can enjoy one last goodbye to UConn!

Celebrate your way!

Honestly, there is no clear rulebook for what you should and shouldn’t do before you graduate from college. Most people will graduate without having done all 81 things suggested by the Alumni Association. However, if you genuinely think you will feel serious FOMO, try and complete the traditions important to you!