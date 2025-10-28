Queer-Coded Disney Characters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Queer-coding is often defined as when a character or element suggests an LGBTQ+ identity through stereotypes or symbolism, but without explicitly stating that they are queer. If you look closely enough (or even not at all), there are many Disney characters with queer-coding.

Oaken from Frozen

We all know the scene when Anna runs into “Wandering Oaken’s Trading Post and Sauna” looking for Elsa, and Oaken says, “Yoo Hoo, Big Summer Blowout!” Well, later in the scene, after Kristoff comes in, Oaken gestures to his family in the sauna, where there appears to be one man and four children. Many believe that this man is Oaken’s husband. After all, who else would it be?

Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast

Cogsworth is a very queer clock. Although the bickering between him and Lumière gives rise to some, I believe that Cogsworth clearly has a crush on him. At the end of the movie, Cogsworth and Lumière share a passionate kiss in their human form after finally being free of the curse. Although at the end of the movie it is shown that he is married to a woman, the crush still existed at least in the early part of the movie, giving him the queer-coded title.

Ursula From The Little Mermaid

Ursula has been labeled as queer coded forever. She clearly gives drag queen energy. For example, the MAKEUP. The bright red lipstick, neon blue eyeshadow, and massive eyelashes are features you often see in drag queens. Also, the animator Rob Minkoff based Ursula’s look on the drag queen Divine. Divine, who has a distinct and larger-than-life appearance, exaggerated makeup, and a powerful stage presence, directly influenced Ursula’s iconic look and theatrical personality.

King candy from Wreck-it-Ralph

King Candy is widely considered queer due to his exaggerated mannerisms, high-pitched voice, and effeminate look. For example, he wears a distinctive, colorful outfit with a big pink bow. At one point, Ralph insults King Candy’s “pink” color palette, to which he defensively responds, “It’s SALMON!” All these traits are often used by writers to code their characters as queer. King Candy also fits into a pattern of queer-coded villains in previous Disney movies, such as Captain Hook and Governor Radcliffe. They are all often portrayed as outcasts (or villains) with exaggerated, and sometimes more “feminine” traits that are often seen.

LeFou from beauty and the beast

LeFou definitely had a crush on Gaston. He idolizes him- fawning over and sometimes even physically clinging to him, which are seen as more romantic gestures rather than a platonic friendship. Also, he takes all the abuse Gaston inflicts on him with no problem. He has been dropped, thrown, hit in the head with the barrel of a gun and with Gaston’s fist, had his head wedged in a multitude of objects, squashed underneath a chair or bench, and has still shown loyalty to Gaston. However, many theorists believe that at the end of the movie, he lost interest in Gaston (thank god), since he is shown dancing with a different man (Stanley) in the final ballroom scene of the movie.

Riley from inside out (1 and 2)

Riley definitely had a major crush on Lance Slashblade, a video game character from her childhood, whom she’s embarrassed about. Also, in Inside Out 2, the older hockey player, Val. She idolized Val, wanting to be just like her. Another theory includes, her emotions are a mix between male and female, while her parents’ and friends’ emotions are all one gender. This girl is a bisexual queen.

Timon and pumbaa from The lion king

These two are very queer-coded. They have a very close relationship and function as a married couple. For example, they created a “found family” by adopting and raising Simba, a concept often used within queer communities. Also, both Timon and Pumbaa are presented as outcasts from their communities, which is a common trope for queer characters in media. Their “Hakuna Matata” lifestyle of living for the moment, away from societal judgment, furthers this as well.

queer Representation is everywhere

There are definitely more Disney characters that are queer-coded. For example, Captain Hook from Peter Pan and Governor Radcliffe from Pocahontas, whom I mentioned when I talked about King Candy. Also, Raya and Namaari and their relationship from Raya and the Last Dragon, to name another one. All in all, Disney is a lot more queer than they may mean to be sometimes.