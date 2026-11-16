This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about everyone else’s For You pages, but mine has been completely taken over by the concept of Project Pan. What is it? Short answer: a new trend that pushes for under consumption. The actual definition: a popular mindful consumption challenge where individuals commit to completely using up existing products — traditionally makeup, skincare, and cosmetics — before purchasing new ones. The trend’s name originates from hitting pan on a product (think like a blush or eyeshadow): when you use a product so much you can finally see the metal pan at the bottom of the compact. It seems simple, but really, there are a lot of nuances.

What can you Project pan?

Well, anything really. I’ve even seen creators “panning” their kitchen pantries and fridges, eating what they own instead of buying more food. It seems silly, I know. But hey, if it works for people, it works. The most popular videos I’ve seen mostly contain skincare, beauty, and even fragrance. The most interesting items I like to see people use up are eyeshadow pallets. It could take years to use up even just one eyeshadow pallet, and some of these creators own plethoras; when calculated, it would take more than their lifespan to use all of them. But when you come across a video where someone’s managed to use one up, or it’s close to being done, it’s extremely satisfying.

I followed one YouTuber’s journey, who completely changed her mindset of consumption when she started Project Pan. She went as far as to create a makeshift “store” using her linen closet and placing products in it; when she finished say, a body lotion, she would “shop” her linen closet for a new one. It creates this rush of success and makes a reward system when you finish something. For those with a shopping addiction, this would imitate that.

What are the parameters of project pan?

I beg the question, can trends really have rules? But, after scrolling through so many of these videos, a lot of the creators will ask, “Can I call this finished?” in regard to a product of some sort. Comments will answer them genuinely, either arguing they should give up on the item, or arguing the person shouldn’t stop using it until there’s literally nothing left. I’ve even seen videos of people melting down blushes and bronzers in order to get the product out from the edges of the pan.

So, in a way, this trend does push for you to completely use something up. No blush left behind.

What are the negatives of project pan?

Can there be a negative to what seems like a positive trend? Well, some people argue Project Pan should just be everyone’s average reality. Though I agree it’s definitely a little crazy to have six shampoos at once, if the trend pushes people in the right direction of using what they have already, and creates an entertaining way to do it, well, so be it.

Another problem I want to point out is that some of these creators will use products that are damaging their skin just to finish them. I think the line has to be drawn at purposely hurting ourselves in any way, shape, or form just to fit with a trend. A great way I’ve seen people avoid this is to use anything that didn’t work on their face on their body instead. For example, maybe using a face moisturizer that didn’t work as a body lotion. This worked for me when I found the Prequel Half & Half Lightweight Moisturizer to be too heavy for my face, so I used it on my arms and legs, and it worked great!

But according to some opinions I’ve seen online, it can become, well, not entertaining. Is life too short not to enjoy the products you use? Well, life’s definitely too short for the amount of products some of these people have. One way a lot of people cope with this problem is Project Play, similar to Project Pan, but not to be confused with each other.

What is Project play?

Think of Project Play as a sidekick to Project Pan; it holds the same ideals, but with a little more flexibility. The whole point of Project Play is to rotate the items you own, and not necessarily use the product until completion in one go. For example, some people will do seasonal switch outs where they use new products each season, especially with makeup. Items like blushes range in lots of shades, and one shade might work better for a winter color pallet, hence the rotation.

Videos I constantly see on my For You page come from creator @susiesushi5. She has a popular series on her page that she calls “Lippies of the Week!” which you can find in a folder on her account. She recognizes just how many lip products she owns. So, instead of throwing them out or using one at a time, she chips away at them by blindly choosing seven lip products each week and sticking to them for that time period.

Lots of people online suggest Project Play as a way to avoid “hate panning,” a term coined to describe using something up just to finish it but hating the product; maybe not liking the color of a certain lipstick or using a lip gloss that’s too sticky. I love the concept of Project Play; it still combats wastefulness like Project Pan, but it’s a little more fun for a lot of people.

will you try project pan?

All in all, should you participate in Project Pan? I think it depends. A lot of people probably already have the mindset of using something up before buying something new, but if you struggle with constantly cycling through multiple products, it might be a fun way to take up a new practice of mindful shopping. The bigger problem to be discussed is why we constantly feel the need to buy new products when we already have others at home. It doesn’t help that lots of the content people are fed is from creators who get sent PR (free products), and have massive beauty rooms, constantly showing off the newest product that you just have to buy. But Project Pan is proof that no, you really don’t have to buy.