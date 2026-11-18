This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that Halloween is over, my mind immediately transitions into winter mode. I love everything about this time of year, from the cold weather and cozy nights to the holiday excitement! Even though I’m already excited for the upcoming months, the season doesn’t feel complete without a playlist to match. It doesn’t matter if I’m listening to K-Pop, Latin Pop, or some of my favorite pop artists; certain songs capture that winter feeling perfectly. Here are 10 songs I’ve been adding to my winter playlist this season.

1. “Santa Tell Me” – Ariana Grande

A classic! I can’t get through a winter season without listening to this song. I’ve been a huge Arianator for years, so naturally, this always makes its way onto my playlist. Ariana’s vocal range is so impressive, and her vocals paired with the upbeat melody make this song even more enjoyable. It is one of those songs that instantly puts me in a festive mood!

2. “Candy” – NCT DREAM

As someone who really enjoys K-Pop boy groups and K-Pop in general, I have to include NCT DREAM’s “Candy.” Despite the lyrics being about an ending relationship, the song has an uplifting feel that reminds me to put myself first and move forward positively. I also love the holiday-like instrumentals; they make it impossible not to hum along.

3. “santa doesn’t know you like i do” – Sabrina Carpenter

This song is just so cute! I love how sweet and dreamy it sounds, especially with her soft vocals and playful lyrics. It has a cozy, winter feeling that makes me want to grab some hot chocolate and watch a cheesy holiday rom-com. It’s one of those songs that really captures the softer, more romantic side of the winter season.

4. “Doughnut” – TWICE

This is one of the most iconic K-Pop girl group songs for winter, and I’ve loved it for quite some time. The members of TWICE have airy, soft voices, which makes this song capture the positivity and cheer that comes with the winter season. As a love song, its sweet and romantic feel fits perfectly with the colder months.

5. “take me home (4 christmas)” – Olivia Rodrigo

Now this one brings a little more energy to the playlist. I love how this song is a little different than the songs Olivia typically releases, and I definitely didn’t expect her to release a Christmas song this year! It’s a fun addition to her discography, and I really enjoy it. I hope she releases more songs like this in the future.

6. “The First Snow” – EXO

As a big EXO fan, I couldn’t leave this song off my winter playlist! It’s a well-known winter classic in the K-Pop community, and honestly, I see why. It captures that nostalgic, cozy feeling that comes with the cold months. This is easily one of my favorite EXO songs, so listening to it every winter makes it even more special.

7. “Mistletoe” – Justin Bieber

This is a song I grew up listening to each holiday season. His older music is so enjoyable, and this song is no exception. It’s one of those tracks that I seem to come across every winter, whether it’s playing in a store or on social media. It brings me back to my childhood, so I had to include it in my playlist. This is a song that never gets old!

8. “Ditto” – NewJeans

This song holds a special place in my heart! Since it was released during the winter and helped increase NewJeans’ popularity, I always associate it with this time of the year. I’ve been a fan of NewJeans since their debut, so listening to this song brings back so many memories of that era. Miss you, NewJeans!

9. “Aquel Nap ZzZz” – Rauw Alejandro

Of course, I had to include my current favorite artist on my playlist. Even though it’s a love song, there’s something so emotional and passionate about it that it fits in perfectly with the winter season. Every year on Dec. 24, couples post their partners to this song, which makes it even easier to associate with the holidays. Despite the fact that I listen to this song year-round, it always makes me think of how special this time of year is.

10. “Winter Things” – Ariana Grande

To finish out my playlist, we have another Ariana Grande song! I couldn’t leave this one out because, in my opinion, this is her best winter song. It’s a perfect example of how we should slow down and spend time with the people we love. It’s so cozy and light; I can’t think of a song that encapsulates the season better.

Happy Listening

There you have it, 10 songs that have made it onto my winter playlist! There’s lots of variety, from upbeat pop hits to classic K-Pop to Latin pop. Each song has a special place in my heart, especially during the wintertime. Whether you’re getting ready for the holidays, enjoying a cozy night indoors, or looking for something new to listen to, I hope you enjoy these songs as much as I do!