Mr. Worldwide Stops In Connecticut: ‘Party After Dark’ Tour Review

Pitbull stopped in Connecticut on Sept. 13 during his Party After Dark tour. I had general admission tickets on the lawn. This concert was probably the most fun one I have ever attended. It was basically one giant party, especially on the lawn. Every part of the concert — from the venue to the opener to the main act — was exciting and engaging. I was exhausted by the end, completely spent from all of the singing, screaming, and dancing. I had not a moment of rest because every song was so good!

Venue

The Xfinity Center is an outdoor amphitheater in Hartford, Connecticut. It has seats and a general admission lawn. Facing the lawn are giant screens so no one misses any of the show. For a Pitbull concert, the lawn is the place to be. It’s easier to dance on the lawn because you aren’t restricted by the rows of seats in front and behind you. On the lawn, we were able to jump and dance freely, without the worry of falling over the seats in front of us. Everyone on the lawn was very energetic. It felt like I was at a party rather than a concert.

Of course, there was the typical pushing and shoving that comes with being in the general admissions section, but that’s to be expected. Once the concert began and everyone found their favored spots, there wasn’t much shoving and plenty of room to move.

T-Pain

The opener of the show was T-Pain and his DJ, DJ Montay. He made it his mission to get us ready for “the big dog,” Pitbull. His set was creative as DJ Montay transitioned smoothly from classical music to T-Pain’s songs. T-Pain had a long opening set, lasting about an hour. He played some of his staple songs: “Blame It,” “Best Love Song” and “Up Down (Do This All Day).” He played other artists’ songs as well, including “FE!N” by Travis Scott and “Rich Baby Daddy” by Drake.

Setlist and performance

At a lot of concerts, there can be a long wait between an opener and the main act — not at this tour! Pitbull came on quite quickly after T-Pain’s set, no more than half an hour later. He opened his show with his iconic song “Don’t Stop The Party.” The party surely didn’t stop all night as he played more of his best songs like “Hotel Room Service,” “Timber” and “Fireball,” among others. He brought T-Pain out onto the stage to perform “Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor).” There were outfit changes, dancers, and vibrant lights. The performance was quite short. The concert was over by 10:30 PM and there was no encore. Despite this, the concert was still one of the most fun that I have been to!

Seeing Pitbull live should be on everyone’s bucket list. The concert was practically a giant party. Even if you don’t know a lot of Pitbull’s music, you can still enjoy the show simply for the vibes! It’s also a good fun fact for the many college icebreakers you’ll have to do. People will love to hear about your experience! In case you missed him in Hartford, he’ll be back in Connecticut on Dec. 29 at Mohegan Sun. If you do go, be prepared to sweat, dance, and have an incredibly fun time!