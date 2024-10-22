This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Look out, avid users of the internet, because there’s a new viral sensation. A penguin named Pesto is capturing the hearts of people all over the world, my own included. He’s taken the internet by storm the last few weeks, with the majority of his appearances made on Instagram and TikTok. As an avid penguin lover, he is my Roman Empire: he’s adorable, fluffy, and entertaining to watch. Long live Pesto!

But wait, who is pesto?

Pesto is a nine-month-old baby king penguin, and he’s making waves due to his enormous size. According to a Smithsonian article, he’s currently bigger than both his parents, weighing an impressive (roughly) 52 pounds. For comparison, most king penguins typically weigh anywhere between 31 to 37 pounds. He currently resides at the SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium in Australia, and even though I’m halfway across the world, I would gladly take a trip just to see him.

Why is pesto so big?

There’s no direct answer to this question. However, according to the SEA LIFE Melbourne website, there are multiple factors. For starters, his diet consists of a whopping 25 fish per day. Second, his biological father, Blake, happens to be the oldest and biggest penguin at the aquarium (aside from Pesto, of course), giving him good genetics. Third, his parents, Hudson and Tango, have done a great job raising him. But unfortunately, he won’t be this cute and fluffy forever. Once he begins to fledge, or in other words, grow his adult feathers, he will lose a lot of his current weight.

Celebrity encounters

Pesto’s fame has spread across the world, even catching the eyes of celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo and Katy Perry, both of whom recently had the opportunity to visit him. Rodrigo took the time to make a few TikToks with the icon, which I thought were super funny. Perry’s encounter, which is listed below, is also entertaining. She had the chance to blow bubbles for Pesto, and I’m totally not envious at all.

Why am I obsessed?

The simple answer to this question is that I love cute animals. Baby penguins, puppies, bear cubs: you name it, I love them. Pesto’s charisma adds to his overall charm. Aside from being fluffy and adorable, he has a lot of personality. Between being interviewed, meeting celebrities, and being featured in many social media posts, he has a lot of content that shows off who he truly is. He has a lot of humor, which makes him entertaining and fun to watch. Plus, it’s amusing to watch the internet go crazy over something so wholesome.

in conclusion…

As you can see, Pesto is a sight to behold, both for his size and hilarious personality. If you’re in the Melbourne area, I highly recommend taking a trip to the aquarium to see him. You definitely won’t regret it, and I will be insanely jealous. As SEA LIFE Melbourne says, “Pesto is the besto!”