Paul Leahy’s Hard Work And Focus Elevates HuskyTHON And Brings The 2025 Finance Team To A New Level

This school year, I was lucky enough to serve on the management team for HuskyTHON, UConn’s largest fundraising organization. HuskyTHON is a close-knit community of students who raise awareness and funds for Connecticut Children’s, a free-standing hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. This year-long effort that includes events and fundraising push days culminates in an 18-hour dance marathon during the spring semester. When I went to my first HuskyTHON in 2023, I remember seeing the people on stage wearing their polos and blue jeans. I thought to myself, I want to be one of those people one day! I was fortunate to make that a reality this year when I served as the Director of Hospitality for HuskyTHON 2025. My successes and growth can be attributed to the mentors and friends who were on the HuskyTHON 2025 Steering Board. Composed of one executive director and five vice presidents, the HuskyTHON Steering Board oversees the management team and its initiatives and helps make the fundraiser a huge success. As a thank you for their hard work this year, I sought to interview each steering board member to learn more about their personal experience with HuskyTHON. I call this series: Steering to Success.

Paul Leahy: Vice President of Finance for Huskython 2025

Paul Leahy, a senior Actuarial Sciences major, served as the Vice President of Finance for HuskyTHON 2025. Paul is not only extremely intelligent within the finance realm, but he is also incredibly supportive of HuskyTHON and the people he works with on the management team. Paul’s HuskyTHON journey started before most, as the first HuskyTHON he attended was during the 6th grade. Paul is the youngest of five siblings, a family that bleeds blue and loves HuskyTHON. He was encouraged to get involved in HuskyTHON when he came to college by his older brother, who was the Executive Director of HuskyTHON at the time. After going to HuskyTHON as a college student during his Freshman year at UConn, he finally felt like he understood the impact of HuskyTHON and wanted to get more involved. Paul was able to serve on the management team twice; first as one of the Co-Directors of Donation Management during HuskyTHON 2024 and then as the Vice President of Finance during HuskyTHON 2025.

Paul believes that HuskyTHON will continue to grow over the years and expand, both in participants and in the annual total of money raised for Connecticut Children’s. While many things will change, Paul knows that the traditions that make HuskyTHON unique will always stay around. The miracle band, a hospital bracelet that all participants at HuskyTHON wear on Night-Of, is one of the traditions Paul believes makes HuskyTHON so special.

While Paul would love to see the timeless tradition stick around, he also understands that HuskyTHON’s future depends on how it evolves. HuskyTHON has been extremely successful, but there is always room to grow and become better.

“If it’s not broke, break it, and make it better.” – Paul Leahy, Vice President of Finance for HuskyTHON 2025

Even though HuskyTHON 2025 will come to a close, Paul’s story will continue. He is excited to “get the next leaders of HuskyTHON going” and is excited to watch the HuskyTHON 2026 team flourish. After graduation, he plans on working at Travelers in Hartford. He will also continue his hobbies of golfing and making a difference in his community. This year, the HuskyTHON 2025 team was able to raise 2.1 million dollars, something that would not be possible without Paul’s hard work.

Paul, no one can do VP Finance the way you do! You are an extremely focused and detail-oriented individual, and I know you will continue to do amazing things. Please never lose your love for quotes or the consistent drive you have. Thank you for steering us all to success.

Interested in making a difference? Join HuskyTHON!

Every HuskyTHON participant found HuskyTHON in a different way, and maybe this article is yours. Though HuskyTHON 2025 has come to an end, HuskyTHON 2026 is slowly approaching. If you’re interested in learning more about HuskyTHON and participating here at UConn, feel free to check out our website and follow our Instagram account @huskython to experience some of the HuskyTHON magic. Participants will be able to register in June of 2025 for our next dance marathon, so gear up for another year of fundraising with some of the most inspiring, dedicated people on campus.