Song Inspired Outfit Ideas For The ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour began last week on April 28th in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium. Since then, social media is flooded with videos and content from the show, whether Rumi’s surprise appearance during her featured song “PROTECTOR” or Blue Ivy’s multiple solo moments as an established background dancer, many are excited for the show closest to them. If you have not prepared an outfit yet, here are a few fit ideas based on songs from the album.

The first outfit is inspired by the first song of the album,”AMERIICAN REQUIEM.” This calls for a classic red-white and blue look. Starting off with the red, this fun and flirty romper from Urban Outfitters is a great base that allows you to dress up or dress down while not being constrained by too tight clothes in the heat. An alternative option is a red top with a plaid or gingham pattern. You can find this exact one at Pac Sun or thrift a dress shirt and customize it yourself. Pair the top with a nice pair of denim jean shorts, and both versions look perfect with white shoes and silver accessories.

For a more boho chic vibe, I picked a flowy tiered halter from Urban, a tiered midi skirt from PacSun, and paired it with teal shoes and silver jewelry, belt and necklace. I drew inspiration from one of the featured artists on the song, Britney Spencer, she often wearing similar styles in her music videos and her music is more on the indie side of country. This is outfit is perfect for those who want to move but also be more dressed up.

“LEVII’S JEANS” was a certified radio hit from first listen and emphasizes the beauty in the simple. Beyonce sings ” giving high fashion in simple white tee,” and this one is from Urban outfitters paired with Levi’s jeans with red sneakers. I would pair this with some gold jewelry with hoops and bangles. This is an outfit likely in your closet already and a go-to if you score a last-minute ticket.

Whether you are dripping in rhinestones and cowboy boots or rocking a summer denim tuxedo, I wish you all the joy at the momentous occasion of a Beyoncé production.