Noteworthy & Nostalgic: Glee’s Best Pop Covers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Fox’s hit musical comedy-drama television show Glee recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary since the end of the series, and I returned to the six seasons of sensationalism feeling particularly nostalgic.

For those unfamiliar with Glee, this series is about a group of high schoolers from Ohio who join their school’s Glee Club. With typical teenage struggles, including (but not limited to) relationships, popularity, and school-life balance, the McKinley High School Glee Club navigates their difficulties and differences while performing hit songs that always align with their happenings.

The characters, storylines, and performances are truly special, they are ones that can never be replicated in television. Despite my favoritism towards the earlier seasons, I diligently rewatched Glee (for the fifth time or so) and hand-selected my favorite solos, duets, and group performances from America’s favorite sing-along series.

“bust your windows”

season 1, episode 3: “acafellas”

Starting off strong with a season one highlight, Mercedes Jones throws a rock through the car window of her “crush” after realizing the romantic feelings are not mutual. Amber Riley’s performance of “Bust Your Windows” is vocally impressive and conveys the intense emotion of heartbreak. I believe this is one of the best covers on Glee because it can hold its own next to the original song.

“IT’S MY LIFE/CONFESSIONS PART II”

Season 1, episode 6: “Vitamin D”

The Glee boys’ take on these iconic songs did not fall short, this is easily my favorite mash-up in the series. It’s an entertaining, high-energy (if you know, you know) performance of an unexpected song mash-up that works really well.

“3”

Season 4, episode 2: “BrITney 2.0”

This cover is tragically underrated. Although it sometimes gets lost in the pool of Britney Spears songs covered on Glee, this is one of my favorites. This performance of “3” is an acoustic take on the original grunge pop song, which (unironically) finds its way onto my playlists.

“jessie’s girl”

season 1, episode 18: “Laryngitis”

Do I think the writers named Rachel Berry’s second love interest “Jessie” just so Finn could sing this song?

Yes.

Regardless, this cover is a modern take on one of Rick Springfield’s biggest hits. Finn Hudson is played by the late Cory Monteith who never failed to impress audiences with his voice and charm.

“VALERIE”

SEASON 2, episode 9: “Special education”

This Sectionals Championship performance is so entertaining. Beside the fact that this is one of the few competition performances not dominated by Rachel Berry (played by Lea Michele), this performance embodies Glee. It’s dynamic, entertaining, and weirdly emotional given the cheerfulness.

“somewhere only we know”

Season 2, episode 18: “Born This Way”

It would be wrong to leave a Blaine Anderson solo out of a “Best of Glee” collection, and it’s not the only one on this list. This cover will give you all the feels: it’s emotional, personal, and a beautiful sentiment wrapped up in a three-minute performance.

“Stereo hearts”

Season 3, episode 13: “heart”

This performance is a feel-good, romantic Valentine’s Day serenade from Finn to Rachel. This “Glee” rendition of “Stereo Hearts” is a quintessential, impromptu school-courtyard performance like the ones we would watch on Disney Channel. This song is nostalgic and one you can’t help but sing along to.

“I’m Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How to Dance with You”

season 2, episode 20: “Prom queen”

Yet another Blaine Anderson solo has made its way onto this list. This is a prom performance that unfolds drama between the characters Finn and Jessie. This cover is energetic, and you can’t help but dance along when this version is played.

“Singing in the Rain/Umbrella”

Season 2, episode 7: “The Substitute”

This is another great mash-up with an elaborate dance sequence, because there aren’t enough of them in Glee. Gwyneth Paltrow is featured in several musical performances in this episode, but this one stands out as a creative, high-production, and entertaining music mash-up of two fan-favorite songs.

“Human NATURE”

SEASON 3, EPISODE 11: “Michael”

Mercedes and Sam’s duet of Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature” is a beautiful acoustic version of the original. By this point in the show, the two are on-and-off and this cover displays their true romantic and performance chemistry.

“blame it (on the alcohol)”

Season 2, episode 14: “Blame It on the alcohol”

This cover deserves its flowers. It’s not particularly complex or elaborate in production, but the context of the performance is entertaining, and the song is very catchy.

And that’s what you missed on Glee!

It has been 16 years since the first episode of Glee aired on television, but the jokes, references, and performances hold up after all this time. With an average of five to six performances in every episode, the collection of good and great ones far outweighs the unpopular ones, some of which deserve more recognition. If this list of performances has not convinced you to watch or rewatch Glee, let it be because of the star-studded featured guest, including Kristin Chenoweth, Britney Spears, John Stamos, and Jonathan Groff. Glee is definitely worth the watch, and soon enough, you will be making a list of your favorite performances!