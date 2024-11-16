The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nobody Wants This? More like everybody wants this. Netflix’s new rom-com series has given us everything and more with its quick-witted script, emotionally mature characters, and just overall joy. This show is definitely worth a binge.

What it’s about

The show follows Joanne (Kristen Bell), a raunchy podcast producer with a poor dating history who is longing for a healthy relationship, and Noah (Adam Brody) a young rabbi who recently got out of a long-term relationship. As the two meet and explore their relationship, so much happens between Joanne’s agnostic beliefs and Noah’s extremely religious and uptight Jewish family that the pair are bound for some mishaps and adventures.

the hype around it

The reason I began to watch the show, and what has probably garnered the most traction, was the first kiss scene between Joanne and Noah. My whole TikTok For You page was talking about how amazing the first kiss was between the two characters, and I knew I had to watch. Let me just say, the kiss did not disappoint, and I see now why it was so talked about on TikTok. What made it so special was because of the build-up before it, and not knowing if they were going to kiss or not.

the RELIGION aspect

Another important part of the show is the topic of religion. As Joanne is mainly agnostic, and Noah is a rabbi that causes some tension between Joanne and Noah’s family, specifically Noah’s mom and sister who do not really approve of Joanne because she is not Jewish. The main bulk of the show was Joanne debating whether or not she wanted to convert to Judaism for Noah. I found that to be extremely interesting and it kept me on the edge of my seat waiting to see what would happen.

what the side characters bring

Besides Joanne and Noah, the show wouldn’t be what it is without the other characters involved. Morgan, Joanne’s sister and podcast partner, Sasha, Noah’s brother, Esther, Noah’s sister-in-law and Rebecca, Noah’s ex-girlfriend all add something to the show that makes it what it is.

The best part of the show

What I really enjoyed most about the show was how Joanne and Noah communicated. In lots of TV shows and movies now I feel like there is always some kind of screaming match, blowout fight between couples, but that does not happen in this show. Joanne and Noah are two emotionally mature characters whose conversations, even in a conflict, were always just healthy and understanding, and I think that is what makes the show so great. It just puts you in a feel-good mood.