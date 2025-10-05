Noah Kahan On Repeat: My Top 5 From ‘Stick Season (Forever)’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As one of my favorite artists, Noah Kahan never fails to capture the feeling of nostalgia, small-town life, and all the messy emotions that come with growing up. His latest release, Stick Season (Forever), has quickly become a fan favorite, and like many listeners, I’ve had it on repeat since it dropped. After countless listens, I finally narrowed down my top five tracks from the album.

5. “New perspective”

This song resonates with me because it explores nostalgia, the loss of a familiar small-town way of life, and the struggle to adapt to change. Since leaving for UConn, I’ve noticed that going back home feels different. Things look and feel unfamiliar, and it’s hard not to compare the past to the present. “New Perspective” captures that uncertainty about whether new things are really better than what came before, and the resentment can come with watching someone move on while you are still holding onto the past. It’s a reminder that change is inevitable, but it’s okay to miss the way things used to be.

4. “Northern attitude” (with Hozier)

This song enchants me because of the collaboration between Noah Kahan and Hozier. Both are such strong artists on their own, but together their voices create something haunting and powerful. Even if I don’t relate to every lyric, the emotion behind their performances and the way their voices blend make this track unforgettable. It’s one of my favorites simply because it’s so mesmerizing to listen to.

3. “Homesick”

“Homesick” explores the complicated love-hate relationship with a small hometown, where you feel both trapped and deeply tied to the place that shaped you. For me, this song hits harder than I expected. In high school, I definitely had that same push and pull with my hometown. I wanted to leave so badly, but it was also the place where I felt most rooted. One line that sticks with me is, “spend the rest of my life with what could’ve been.” That would’ve been me if I hadn’t gone out of state for school. I honestly believe that staying in my hometown would’ve helped me back, but my time at the University of Connecticut has given me space to grow and figure out who I am. “Homesick” captures that feeling perfectly, which is why it’s one of my favorites.

2. “orange juice”

“Orange Juice” explains themes of addiction, sobriety, and the way trauma can reshape relationships. It captures the difficulty of reconnecting when one person has completely changed. Even though I don’t personally relate to the story the song is trying to portray, there is something about Kahan’s delivery that really gets to me. The way he sings, “my heart has changed and my soul has changed,” feels raw and vulnerable, and it’s one of those lines that sticks with you. His voice, paired with the weight of the lyrics, makes this song unforgettable, which is why it got the number two spot.

1. “The view between villages” – extended version

When picking my favorite song out of the album, it wasn’t hard at all. “The View Between Villages” – Extended Version will always hold a special place in my heart, especially now that I’m in college. The drive back home feels more nostalgic these days, and this song captures that feeling perfectly. The mix of comfort, longing, and the bittersweetness of returning to a familiar place after being away. One lyric that hits me the hardest is, “a minute from home but I feel so far from it.” It captures that strange moment when home becomes more of a feeling than just a place. For me, college has created this dual sense of home. The one I grew up in and the one I’m building now. This song puts that complicated nostalgia song into words better than I ever could.

This honestly was such a hard list to make because I truly love every song on Stick Season (Forever). Even now, I don’t know if this is a list I’ll stay content with, because each time I listen, another track seems to stand out for a different reason. That’s what makes this album so special: every song tells its own story, and depending on where you are in life, a different one might become your favorite.