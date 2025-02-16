No S/O, No Problem: Friendship Anthems To Honor Your Galentine’s This V-Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

It’s that time of year again: aisles are decked out in red and pink, heart-shaped decor adorns blank walls and empty shelves, and romantic gestures take place at every corner — all in anticipation of love’s biggest holiday. While Valentine’s Day traditionally focuses on romance and passion, I am a strong believer that this holiday can (and should) reflect all sorts of love, including that of platonic bonds. Whether you’re single, taken, or “it’s complicated” this Valentine’s Day, we can all use this holiday as a chance to show our friends some extra love. What better way to do so than through song? Without further ado, here are some of my favorite friendship-centered songs to celebrate those closest to you this February. Happy listening!

“True Blue” by boygenius

A track near and dear to every boygenius fan’s heart, “True Blue” spans nearly five minutes; every second is crucial in building the emotional rollercoaster that is this Lucy Dacus-led ballad. One thing that I love most about this track is the specificity of its lyricism. Detailing what could be considered day-to-day or mundane activities, like a quick trip to the beach or helping a friend move in, Dacus (along with cowriters and other boygenius members, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker) paints the perfect picture of a long-time, deep-seated friendship. Pairing these details with gut-wrenchingly beautiful one-liners like “It feels good to be known so well” and “I remember who I am when I’m with you,” this tearjerker is a go-to for when you’re feeling so thankful for your best friends that you could cry.

Favorite lyric: “You say you’re a winter b*tch, but summer’s in your blood / You can’t help but become the sun”

“Graceland too” by phoebe bridgers

Moving along with the boygenius theme, “Graceland Too” comes from Bridgers’ solo album, Punisher (2020), but includes background vocals from bandmates Dacus and Baker. Bridgers has said, “This song is about caring for somebody who hates themselves and how that can be really hard,” leading fans to speculate that the subject is Julien Baker herself, given her openness about struggles with addiction and suicidal ideation. Another heart-wrenching yet heart-warming addition to this list, Bridgers narrates from a third-person perspective the soul-searching journey of a friend who has just made it out of a psychiatric unit. Similar to “True Blue,” this song elicits emotions of platonic love for a friend so deep that you would do “Whatever she wants,” as repeated in the song’s iconic outro.

Favorite lyric: “So we spent what was left of our serotonin / To chew on our cheeks and stare at the moon / Said she knows she lived through it to get to this moment”

“The Girls” by Megan Moroney

Taking up a lighter tone, Megan Moroney’s track “The Girls” from her recent album Am I Okay? (2024) is an upbeat ode to the friendships that have gotten her through both the highs and the lows of navigating girlhood. This track highlights how the best friends are the ones who will stick with you through moments both big and small, whether it be dressing up for a big night out or staying in with a bottle of wine, venting about love lives and guys who suck. The chorus says it simply: “They’re easy to keep / And harder to find / God bless the girls / And thank God for mine.”

Favorite lyric: “The first call I make when it all goes to hell / ‘Cause we’ve been there and back and don’t go by ourselves”

“Tough Love” by Gracie Abrams

For anybody going through a breakup right before Valentine’s Day: First of all, I’m sorry. Second of all, this could be the song for you! On this track, Abrams details her recent decision to skip out on a boyfriend, opening with lyrics “I took a train to Boston and I wanted to cry / He’s gone, I’m 24, and it’s a Saturday night.” What starts off as your average breakup song quickly takes on a life of its own, as the singer-songwriter becomes more confident in her decision to choose herself over a failing relationship (“I’m not charmed, so I’m leaving”). The chorus ties in these feelings of self-assurance while also shouting out those closest to her: “No chance I waste my twenties on random men / Not one of them is cooler than all my friends.” This song really puts into perspective that no fling, especially at such a young age, is worth more than the ones that you have both with yourself and with your girls.

Favorite lyric: “And I hate to leave him bleedin’ / But I know now what I’m leaving for”

“We Were Girls Together” by Delaney Bailey

This hidden gem by Delaney Bailey is an affectionate platonic love letter, bursting at the seams with inside jokes and warmth. Once again utilizing the lyricism technique of filling the song with mundane-seeming details that open the listener to the world of the songwriter, lyrics like “Heartache and chapstick / Tequila and card tricks” are highly specific, yet underscore a deeper meaning beyond these simplicities. The chorus echoes this love, with lines “I’ll be homesick for you ‘til my body turns blue” and “I’d like to follow you / ‘Til you’re sick of me too.”

Favorite lyric: “I’m Nick, and you’re Schmidt / You already knew that, right?” (Shoutout New Girl!)

“I’ve Got a Friend” by Maggie Rogers

In this catchy tune, Maggie Rogers charmingly allocates appreciation for an unexpected friendship that she recounts blossoming after randomly meeting at a party. I love the blend between the serious and the playful in this song, demonstrated through contrasting lyrics like “Tried to hold her hand the day her mother died” and “I miss the days we’d spend smoking pot.” The teasing yet loving tone of this song is the perfect homage to a friend who feels more like a sibling; it honors the person who you know has your back through it all.

Favorite lyric: “I got a friend who handed me a shot / And taught me to dance when the love inside was not”

“Out of Tune” by The Backseat Lovers

Right before coming up to UConn for freshman year, my best friend from home and I went through a big phase with The Backseat Lovers, grabbing cheap GA tickets to a show of theirs just weeks before moving into our respective colleges. I will never forget hearing “Out of Tune” live with her that night, both of us getting emotional as we realized we were about to undergo some time apart. Thankfully, our friendship has survived and grown throughout the past nearly four years, underscored by songs like this one that highlight our bond with one another.

An ode to the singer’s bandmates, the lyricism graciously thanks the song’s addressee after he “Took a prepubescent kid and showed him to the world / Introduced him to rock n’ roll, YouTube, and girls.” Lines about other relatable experiences like goofing off at a minimum wage job and aimlessly going for walks out of boredom with a friend as a teenager, then slowly growing up with them, contribute to the emotional and wholesome feel of this track.

Favorite lyric: “You made me who I am / You had my back, and I had yours”

“Ribs” by Lorde

Last but certainly not least, would this list be complete without a “Ribs” by Lorde shoutout?! Iconic among Gen Z, this song explores themes of aging, friendship, and the inevitable passing of time in a way that is familiar to just about everyone. Send this to the “only friend you need” this Galentine’s Day to remind them how thankful you are for all the moments you’ve shared together “laughing ‘till our ribs get tough.”

Favorite lyric: “My mom and dad let me stay home / It drives you crazy getting old”

Happy valentine’s/galentine’s day!