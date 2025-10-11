No Paige, No Problem: 3 Things The UConn Women’s Basketball Team Has To Do This Year If They Want To Continue Their Win Streak

The energy in Gampel Pavilion on gameday is unmatched. Students line up outside hours before just to get a good view to cheer on their team. It’s important that the UConn women’s basketball team wins their Big East games in Gampel this year with all the support they have at home, which will build their confidence for the rest of the season. With UConn’s First Night event being cancelled due to renovations, the incoming freshman and transfers will be thrown right into this atmosphere in their first game. The team’s schedule of games played in Gampel this year is as follows:

This year, veteran members of the team will have to step up in order to fill Buecker’s shoes and mentor incoming players. Auriemma will be welcoming three freshman to his team: Blanca Quiñonez, Kelis Fisher and Gandy Malou-Mamel. In addition to these new players, two transfers will be joining the team: sophomore Kayleigh Heckel from USC and senior Serah Williams from Wisconsin. These two will certainly bring a new set of talent to the team that will aid in their overall success and chemistry. Last year, Heckel averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game and also stepped up in the NCAA tournament when her former teammate Juju Watkins went down with an ACL injury. Her passing and playmaking ability will make her a great fit for UConn and she has proved that she can be an incredible role player next to her veteran teammates. Williams will also bring a new energy to both UConn’s offense and defense, averaging a team-high 19.2 points per game in the 2024-2025 season for Wisconsin and earning a double-double in 12 consecutive games. This dynamic between freshman and experienced transfers will certainly be enjoyable to watch as they find their groove on UConn’s roster.

Original photo by Mairead Gillespie

Of course, all eyes will be on returning players such as Azzi Fudd, KK Arnold and Sarah Strong this year, whose effort combined won their team the national title last year. The shooting ability of Fudd, playmaking and energy of Arnold and strength of Strong make UConn a well-rounded team, certainly not lacking in talent. Outside of their own playing, these veterans will have to make the freshman and transfer players comfortable with playing at UConn. Outside of practice and games, they have already been seen being role models for new players and collaborating on social media, certainly a good sign for the overall team chemistry.