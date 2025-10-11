No Paige, No Problem: 3 Things The UConn Women’s Basketball Team Has To Do This Year If They Want To Continue Their Win Streak

After a successful 2024-2025 season and their 12th national title, the UConn women’s basketball team is seeking to continue their prosperity into the 2025-2026 season. The program has always been a powerhouse under coach Geno Auriemma, however, one major part of their success last year is missing: WNBA star and Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers. Without her incredible shooting and playmaking skills, the team will have to adapt this year if they want to bring another trophy home to Storrs. Here are three things the team has to do if they want to keep dominating women’s college basketball.
- Bring home big wins in gampel
-
The energy in Gampel Pavilion on gameday is unmatched. Students line up outside hours before just to get a good view to cheer on their team. It’s important that the UConn women’s basketball team wins their Big East games in Gampel this year with all the support they have at home, which will build their confidence for the rest of the season. With UConn’s First Night event being cancelled due to renovations, the incoming freshman and transfers will be thrown right into this atmosphere in their first game. The team’s schedule of games played in Gampel this year is as follows:
Dec. 7 vs. Depaul
Jan. 15 vs. Villanova
Jan. 28 vs. Xavier
Feb. 11 vs Creighton
Feb. 22 vs. Providence
Some home games will also be hosted in the former XL Center, now called PeoplesBank Arena:
Dec. 17 vs. Marquette
Jan. 3 vs. Seton Hall
Jan. 7 vs. St. John’s
Feb. 7 vs. Butler
Feb. 26 vs. Georgetown
- Combine the talent of veteran players and incoming freshman/transfers
-
This year, veteran members of the team will have to step up in order to fill Buecker’s shoes and mentor incoming players. Auriemma will be welcoming three freshman to his team: Blanca Quiñonez, Kelis Fisher and Gandy Malou-Mamel. In addition to these new players, two transfers will be joining the team: sophomore Kayleigh Heckel from USC and senior Serah Williams from Wisconsin. These two will certainly bring a new set of talent to the team that will aid in their overall success and chemistry. Last year, Heckel averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game and also stepped up in the NCAA tournament when her former teammate Juju Watkins went down with an ACL injury. Her passing and playmaking ability will make her a great fit for UConn and she has proved that she can be an incredible role player next to her veteran teammates. Williams will also bring a new energy to both UConn’s offense and defense, averaging a team-high 19.2 points per game in the 2024-2025 season for Wisconsin and earning a double-double in 12 consecutive games. This dynamic between freshman and experienced transfers will certainly be enjoyable to watch as they find their groove on UConn’s roster.
Of course, all eyes will be on returning players such as Azzi Fudd, KK Arnold and Sarah Strong this year, whose effort combined won their team the national title last year. The shooting ability of Fudd, playmaking and energy of Arnold and strength of Strong make UConn a well-rounded team, certainly not lacking in talent. Outside of their own playing, these veterans will have to make the freshman and transfer players comfortable with playing at UConn. Outside of practice and games, they have already been seen being role models for new players and collaborating on social media, certainly a good sign for the overall team chemistry.
- IGNORE tHE PRESSURE
-
It is no secret that college athletes are over-criticized and shoved into the spotlight, which can take a toll on not only their playing ability, but their mental health. This season, there will undoubtedly be talk of whether the team will be as successful as last year without Bueckers, whether it be from news outlets just looking for a story or other schools doing anything to dim UConn’s light. It’s so important to this team’s success that they can block out any negative opinions on focus on their game. They are certainly prepared and talented enough to do great things this year, especially with the 40+ coaching years, wisdom and humility of coaches Auriemma and Chris Dailey. With that being said, the pressure to win a 13th championship will be a motivating factor for the team, but shouldn’t be used as a measure of their success. It is important as fans that we remember these players are just young adults playing at a high level, and they don’t always deserve the level of criticism that they get.
GO HUSKIES!
There is no doubt in my mind that the UConn women’s basketball team will have just as much (if not more) success as last year despite losing Bueckers. The team has always been well-rounded in terms of defense, ability to score, and team chemistry, which they will continue to excel at this season. This year, we can hope to see new stars emerge and returning players continue to make us proud. GO HUSKIES!