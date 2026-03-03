New Year, New Time Zone: Celebrating 2026 In Portugal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2026, I experienced the new year before all my friends and family at home. I was on an island in the Atlantic Ocean called Madeira. Madeira is a part of Portugal that doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. Most people know it because the world-famous soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo was born in the capital city of Funchal, but I know it from my family and visiting there as a child. Experiencing the new year there was an experience I’ll never forget. The fireworks, once midnight arrived, were the most amazing spectacle I’ve ever seen in my life. There are tons of sights to see, and the weather is great that time of year compared to New England. The food and culture surrounding New Year’s Eve is different there compared to the U.S., and I think it’s worth trying out. I encourage everyone at some point in their lives to experience New Year’s Eve in a different country, but I can’t recommend Madeira enough.

1. Fireworks

With 59 firework stations across the island and around 97,000 fireworks being set off at midnight, Madeira has one of the biggest New Year’s Eve firework shows in the entire world. The best place to watch the fireworks is in Funchal, but they can be seen from anywhere on the island. The show lasts roughly eight minutes and is one of the most amazing eight minutes of your life. People from all over the world come on planes and cruise ships to witness this spectacle. Cruises will arrive and dock a few days before New Year’s Eve in order for passengers to experience the island, the beauty, and excursions it offers. I watched the fireworks from Funchal on a dock by the water, but it must be amazing to witness from a cruise ship as well. Going up into the mountains in locations such as Pico dos Barcelos gives people a panoramic view of the island, so people can see all the stations at the same time. The weather doesn’t stop the fireworks either. In December and January it is winter in Portugal, and this typically presents itself as a rainy season. When I was there, it rained majority of the time, which created fear of there being no fireworks. On New Year’s Eve, we spoke to locals and asked if the fireworks would be canceled due to weather, and they said it’s never happened, and they didn’t predict it happening either. So, in rain or shine, the fireworks continue.

2. Excursions

While New Year’s Eve in Madeira was unforgettable, the excursions around the island were what truly made the experience feel transformative. There’s so much to do: hiking, toboggan rides, swimming, cable car rides, and so much more. Hiking is a huge thing to do in Madeira, thanks to its mountains and natural beauty.

Pico do Arieiro is the most popular mountain to hike because of the Stairway to Heaven that leads to Pico Ruivo. Toboggan rides in Monte are another popular tourist destination. These rides originated in the early 19th century and were used to transport people and goods from the mountains in Monte down to the water in Funchal. Now these toboggans are used as a tourist destination where they can ride the toboggans down the mountain. It is so fun, and I highly recommend everyone try it out.

Swimming is very popular during the summer due to the tropical climate and natural pools that can be found around the island, but the most popular is Porto Moniz.

Cable car rides are also a must-do when visiting Madeira. The ride starts in Funchal and takes you up the mountains and through the clouds to Monte, where you can then ride the toboggans down or go back down on the cable car. You can see so much of the island, and it’s a beautiful view.

If you’re a soccer fan then you need to go to the Cristiano Ronaldo Museum. It shows his early life and his soccer career, you can also take a picture with his statue outside the museum.

3. Food & Culture

One of the simplest ways to fall in love with Madeira was through the cuisine and culture. The meals were not eaten quickly. They were times to pause and connect. From the bolo do caco with garlic butter — my absolute favorite thing to have with every meal — to the traditional espetada skewers grilled over an open flame, it all embodied the culture of Madeira. The combination of Portuguese culture and island culture created a delicious culinary experience. The act of drinking poncha and Madeira wine puts you right into the culture of Madeira. There, meals are very social. The restaurants were filled with conversation and laughter. Families were gathering late at night.

Exploring different cultural sites was also an eye-opening experience during the trip. A location that I would highly recommend is the town of Santana. It is famous for its Casas Típicas de Santana, traditional stone houses with triangular-shaped roofs that are very steeply pitched. You can tour the houses and buy different textiles, baked goods, and plants.

One of the most interesting aspects was the pride displayed during the celebration of the heritage of the island in terms of music, dances, and traditional clothing. The traditional folk dance of the people of Madeira was displayed during the show, in which the people danced in circles to the beat of the music played through the accordions, guitars, and clapping hands. It is not just the dances that are to be remembered during this period, but it is also the traditional costumes which were displayed during this dance. Women were wearing bright, multicolored striped skirts, while their blouses and scarves were bright red in color. Men were wearing white shirts, vests, and caps which were black in color.

As I left the island of Madeira, I came to realize that this was not just about taking an amazing photo or even about finding a new way of celebrating the new year. Being in a location like this in the start of 2026, with the ocean, culture, and new experiences all around me every moment of every day, I came to realize that sometimes the only way to grow and develop as a human being in this world is to step outside of our own comfort zones and ways of doing things. The fireworks in the sky, the food, the activities, the cultural connections — this was when I came to realize that sometimes the only way to move forward in this world is not by resolutions, but by new experiences.