My UConn Betrayal List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is a current trend on TikTok where people create a betrayal list. While the trend stemmed from rapper Kayne West tweeting out a list of people who he believes betrayed him, people on social media are putting their own spin on the matter. I am one of those people. Instead of listing out people who I think have betrayed me, I am going name several aspects of the University of Connecticut that make up my own UConn betrayal list.

6. The Wind Tunnels

Anyone from UConn, no matter if they are a recent graduate or a current student, will tell you about the wind tunnels. Walking in between buildings during the winter is brutal. There is always a strong, cold wind blowing in your face, and most times you feel like you’re going to get blown away. Dealing with the wind tunnels is one of my least favorite things about UConn winters because no matter how many layers you put on, it is never enough. If anything at this school was going to betray me, it’s the wind.

5. Paige Bueckers Leaving

Now I know what you’re thinking, she had to leave eventually, but I just know everything on this list can be pinpointed back to her departure. Aside from the fact that we will never see Paige Bueckers playing in a UConn uniform again, which in and of itself is incredibly sad, everything went downhill the second she stepped of campus. There’s more construction, less reliable bus lines, and the fire alarm going off every other day. I can’t actually prove that any of this is true, but Paige leaving lines up perfectly with all the annoyances. While I might not know Paige Bueckers personally, she has betrayed me.

4. Inaccurate Passio Go!

This must be the most annoying thing on the planet. Passio Go!, the app UConn uses to track the campus-wide bus lines, is never accurate. Every single time I think I am going to catch the bus, no matter what line it is, I always miss it. Granted, sometimes I do cut it a little close, but I am usually at the bus stop way before the app says the bus should be there. Yet, each time I arrive, and refresh the app, the time until the next bus changes. I don’t know what computer sciences major I need to talk to about making a better bus tracking app for UConn, but we must do something.

3. One Plate, Two Plate Closing

I know what everyone is going to say, “oh we have The Coop now,” but it’s not the same. I will never forgive UConn for shutting down One Plate Two Plate. Not only did I see Aaliyah Edwards in line there, but nothing will ever compare to their barbeque chicken wrap. It did not matter to me that the wrap plus fries and a drink was twelve meal plan points, it was well worth it. What frustrates me the most about this whole thing, however, is that they replaced it with Bear’s BBQ, which doesn’t even take any of the UConn meal plan payment methods. So instead of using my already paid for meal plan to get a barbeque chicken wrap at One Plate Two Plate, I now have to use my hard-earned money for something off the Bear’s menu. This might not be number one, but it is my biggest betrayal on this list.

2. No UConn First Night

My favorite thing about basketball season at UConn, aside from winning national championships, is First Night. For those of you who might not be familiar with the term, First Night is an event for UConn fans to celebrate the men’s and women’s basketball teams ahead of the official season. It’s super fun with a three-point contest, scrimmages, and player’s walking out to a song of their choice. The energy inside Gampel Pavillion is always high, but this year, due to construction, the event was cancelled. Even though the season has already started, it still makes me sad. What do you mean Azzi Fudd did not get first night for her final season? That’s so heartbreaking.

1. Gant Construction

The construction at Gant is my biggest opp right now. I live in Northwest, which is right across the street from Gant. Normally, to avoid the harsh winds, I would cut through the building to get to class. The entrance I would use, however, is currently blocked off due to the construction. I am not sure what the construction even is, but I saw on the sign that it won’t be done until 2027, which is even more annoying. That means for the next year, I have to walk around the building, which is so annoying. Every morning, the fence enclosing the work site taunts me, and I am so sick of it.

True betrayal

While my UConn betrayal list is not as specific as Kanye’s or some of the ones you might see on TikTok, I stand by it. Everything on this list, from the construction to the wind tunnels, have betrayed me in some way, shape, or form. If anything were to happen to me, these six things might be a good starting point, so officers take note.