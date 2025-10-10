My Top 3 Favorite Makeup Products From E.L.F. 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The make-up brand e.l.f was the catalyst to my connection with makeup. I discovered this brand at my local CVS when I was eight years old and fell in love with it. 11 years later as a 19-year-old, I still absolutely adore this brand. Why? Because e.l.f prides themselves on being vegan and cruelty free. Not many makeup brands can say this. Additionally, they have a great shade range of foundations, concealers and more for adorable prices. This inclusivity matters. It is unfortunate to say but most make up brands still are not fully inclusive, only making shades catered towards those with lighter skin tones. Everybody deserves to feel confident and beautiful within themselves. As a college student, I look for makeup brands that are affordable and make me feel confident within myself. There are a wide variety of e.l.f products that I use, but here are my top three.