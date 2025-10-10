My Top 3 Favorite Makeup Products From E.L.F. 

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
The make-up brand e.l.f was the catalyst to my connection with makeup. I discovered this brand at my local CVS when I was eight years old and fell in love with it. 11 years later as a 19-year-old, I still absolutely adore this brand. Why? Because e.l.f prides themselves on being vegan and cruelty free. Not many makeup brands can say this. Additionally, they have a great shade range of foundations, concealers and more for adorable prices. This inclusivity matters. It is unfortunate to say but most make up brands still are not fully inclusive, only making shades catered towards those with lighter skin tones. Everybody deserves to feel confident and beautiful within themselves. As a college student, I look for makeup brands that are affordable and make me feel confident within myself. There are a wide variety of e.l.f products that I use, but here are my top three.
- E.L.F Power Grip Primer
The first step in my personal makeup routine is to start with a primer. The purpose of a primer is to create a smooth base that will make your makeup stick. It will allow your makeup to stay on longer. This e.l.f Power Grip Primer comes out in a light blue shade that is retailed for $11. You can choose between 0.5 oz and a 0.81 oz size. This product is gel based and has a sticky feel to it. I personally really like the sticky feel to this primer because it allows my makeup to stay on my skin for long periods of time. I also have skin that is more on the oily side so it is important for me to use a primer.
- E.L.F Halo Glow Liquid Filter.
I really like this product because it retails for a cheap price and gives me that dewy finish without feeling super heavy and cakey. For a typical day to day makeup look, I tend to go for a more natural look that covers up my blemishes and makes it look like I got a full eight hours of sleep the night before. Many say that this is a dupe to the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter.
- E.L.F Putty Blush
For that rosy cheek affect, I really like using the putty Blush. This blush comes in a small clear glass screw off lid container and you can either use a sponge or brush to apply it to your face. I personally use a small sized brush and apply it to the temples of my cheeks. I also apply a bit of it onto my nose. This blush comes in numerous shades of pinks and reds. I use the shade Tahiti, which is a deep pink shade. e.l.f also makes a traditional powdered blush and a liquid blush, but I like using the putty blush because I find that it has more longevity on my skin.
Try it for yourself!
If you can’t tell already, I have a strong connection with makeup. I grew up doing makeup on my mom, friends or anyone that would let me. Everyone deserves to feel confident in themselves. Makeup is soothing to me and makes me feel great about myself. e.l.f is a brand that has had a huge impact on my makeup journey. The key is figuring out what products resonate with you!