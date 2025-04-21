My Top 5 Summer Essentials: Products Worth Investing In

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is approaching, meaning hanging out with friends, seeing new sights, catching some vitamin D, and cooling off on the beach or in the pool. Investing in necessities doesn’t have to be expensive; there are many affordable alternatives to new fashion choices, to protect yourself from extreme temperatures, to avoid pain from amusement park trips, and to capture memories with friends so they feel raw, authentic, and nostalgic. Here are my summer essentials that are affordable and so worth it.

1. Sunscreen

Sunscreen is so incredibly important to prevent burns, skin cancer, and rapid aging. In order to find the perfect sunscreen for you, you need to consider a few things. Understanding your skin type (oily, dry, acne-prone), how often you are in the sun, and whether or not you want a mineral or chemical sunscreen are extremely important. If you are planning to use a sunscreen in bodies of water, you should check to see if it is reef-safe to help avoid harsh chemicals harming marine life.

As an oily girl, I find that a sunscreen that works well for me is the Eucerin Face Oil Control Sunscreen. I don’t find my face getting as greasy throughout the day when I’m wearing it, and it doesn’t break me out. When I’m wearing makeup, the e.l.f. Invisible Sunscreen is a dupe for Supergoop and doesn’t mess with my base or cause me to become super oily, and the sunscreen doubles as a primer. E.l.f. also has a setting spray that can be applied over makeup throughout the day and won’t disrupt any makeup on your face, making reapplying easy.

2. Digital Camera

This is the one thing I think everyone needs to invest in this summer. Digital cameras and camcorders are the best way to capture memories and summer hangouts with friends, and the old-school look they have to them makes those memories feel so nostalgic. Last summer, I invested in a Polaroid digital camera from Best Buy, and it was priced around $50 (not including battery replacements and memory cards), and I never regretted it for a second. I brought my camera around with me on vacations, summer hangouts with friends, and my senior year events. I originally bought the camera, knowing I did not want a good-quality camera. Instead, I wanted something very nostalgic and old school. The camera has multiple functions like flash, different camera lighting settings, video recording, and is waterproof. I didn’t use the video recording feature a ton because the audio on the camera wasn’t so good, but the small clips I have look like they were filmed on a camcorder from the 2000s, and I loved it.

Now, I just recently invested in the Kodak Pixpro 45, and so far, I’m in love. The Kodak camera is completely different than my Polaroid digital camera, as the quality in the Kodak is higher resolution, making the photos look so crisp and clean. The camera had more functions than my last, it has different camera modes, photo filters, focus control, and just overall way more intricate camera settings that can customize your photo. The different modes can help you at night, portrait, selfies, big scenic photos, etc., really making any photo moment look so good. The quality is so good, and I’m working on learning the different settings, but it can be a more affordable version of the Canon G7X Mark II. I am so excited to use it more this summer.

3. Everywhere bag

Having a reliable bag you can take anywhere to any event or location will come in handy, and the reliability is an important aspect. Personally, I like to stick to one bag and use it until the end of time. I like a bag that I can take to run errands, go to the beach, go to a birthday party, or even to dinner. The bag I’m eyeing this summer is the Baggu Crescent Bag. I know it’s been trendy for a while, but I held off on buying it. I think the crescent bag is versatile and can be worn on all summer adventures, wearing it as a shoulder bag or even a crossbody; it definitely can be styled in many ways. The bag seems to have the ability to hold a ton as well.

The L.L. Bean Boat and Tote is a timeless tote bag that can be customized and worn on the beach, for day trips, and even for small errands and lunches. On the website, you can customize the strap length, color, and even monogram it. I’ve seen people get so creative with their personalization’s and they are so cute. The bag seems like a regular tote bag, just a bit more expensive, but it’s truly a very sturdy, strong, and timeless tote. People have been getting their bags embroidered with cute sayings and puns. Now, if you already have a reliable bag that you use for all errands and events, I would stick to what works for you already.

4. Thick-thigh problems

After a summer day of walking through amusement parks, long walks, runs, or even just family events, my inner thighs can get so red and painful. Thigh chafing is no joke, and it has been the death of me since puberty. I’ve tried pretty much every remedy to avoid getting the classic “chub-rub,” but it wasn’t until I found the Megababe Thigh Rescue Stick that, after almost 20 thousand steps, my thighs felt fine. Techniques like baby powder, deodorant, and band-aids didn’t work for me, and wearing biker shorts wasn’t always ideal in every situation. The Megababe stick applies on very smoothly and can be reapplied throughout the day, it’s practically invisible, so no staining, and brings so much product. The only downside that I experienced with the product was that I found that it melted in the sun (to be expected), but after placing it back into a cool spot, it set back into place. The stick fit so nicely into my bag, making my trips to the amusement parks so light and pain-free.

5. Good Hair Care

If you are someone who is constantly in water during the summer — beach or pool — taking care of your hair is so important to prevent damage to your hair. Investing in a good hair mask, leave-in conditioner, or even an oil, is so important to use after a day at the beach or pool to bring back some moisture into your hair. After long days at the beach, my hair tends to feel like straw, so I use a bit of the Hask Deep Conditioner, which brings my hair back to its shiny and soft self.

Clarifying shampoo could also be very beneficial if you are someone who swims in chemicals constantly, as it really ensures that there are no residues left behind and gives your hair a clean slate on wash day. The brand Raw Sugar has a clean, clarifying shampoo that gently removes all buildup of chlorine or salt.

Investing in the right products for your body is so important, especially in the summer months when you are constantly surrounded by high UV rays and saltwater, so researching what products can protect you and your body is crucial to staying healthy. TikTok culture suggests you need a new wardrobe or set of accessories every season, but less is more, so invest in long-lasting products that can be multi-use and personalized. If there is only one thing I could recommend investing in this summer, it would definitely be a digital camera so you can get that dreamy sunset beach photo!