K-Dramas rose to popularity in the 2010s-2020s when K-Pop groups gained more traction and Squid Games was released. Whether you’ve been wanting to get into K-Dramas or have already seen some, here are my top recommendations for K-Dramas that everyone should watch at least once.

1.) Business Proposal

To no one’s surprise, this classic K-Drama is a must-watch for anyone who hasn’t seen it before. The show starts off with Shin Ha-Ri, (the female lead) going on a blind date in place of her friend, Jin Young-seo. Ha-Ri’s mission is to get the guy on the blind date to reject her, so Jin Young-seo does not have to go on another one with him again (this date was arranged by Young-seo’s father). However, when Ha-Ri arrives at the date, she’s surprised to see the man sitting on the other side of the table is Kang Tae-Moo, CEO of the food company she works for. Ha-Ri tries everything to get Tae-Moo to lose interest, even naming her boobs Samantha and Rachel (which was hilarious). However, because Tae-Moo’s grandfather is making him go on these blind dates to find a wife, Tae-Moo decides he’ll stick with Ha-Ri, regardless of her attempts to shake him off. This drama utilizes so many tropes, from office romance to fake dating. It seems like it would be overwhelmingly corny, but the drama is very refreshing and light-hearted, so I would recommend it to any rom-com fan.

2.) True Beauty

Also based on a Webtoon, True Beauty follows the story of Lim Jugyeong, a high school girl who has self-esteem issues. At her old school, Yongpa High, Jugyeong was severely bullied for her looks and was referred to by her bullies as a “dumpling shuttle” because they would make her fetch dumplings from the school cafeteria for them all the time. When Jugyeong asked why they were so mean to her, they replied it was because she was ugly. Jugyeong gets the opportunity to transfer schools when her family moves, and she decides to completely transform herself. Using makeup techniques she learned from a popular YouTuber, Jugyeong is seen as beautiful and desirable at her new high school. One person, a love interest, Lee Su-Ho, knows her secret, however. He vows to keep it secret for Jugyeong’s sake. Tensions rise as Lee Su-Ho’s ex-bestfriend, Han Seo Jun, also develops feelings for Jugyeong. I love this K-Drama because both the male leads are perfect for Jugyeong. Jugeyong also experiences some growth throughout the series, gaining confidence and sticking up for herself. This K-Drama is a must-watch for anyone who loves seeing two love interests and seeing fleshed-out characters who develop throughout the show.

3.) Squid Games

One of the most popular K-Dramas is popular for a reason. For the purposes of this article, we’re going to be talking about the first and best season. Squid Games is a series about 456 players competing in a series of fatal challenges to try to win 45.6 billion won (equivalent to about $31 million). The challenges are all based on kids’ games, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t challenging, as the games can only end with one winner victorious (which means 455 other people have to die first). This K-Drama does a great job of getting you attached to the characters, so you cry your eyes out when they inevitably fail a game. It also features many twists and turns that will have you saying “Never saw it coming!” I’d recommend this K-Drama to anyone who loves thrillers and dystopian types of stories.

4.) Yumi’s Cells

This one is based on a webtoon, but I promise that webtoons are awesome! Yumi’s Cells follows the story of Yumi, an office worker, as she navigates relationships and dating, especially as someone who’s been out of the game for a while. This K-Drama is unique in the fact that it also follows the story of her brain cells that control her every thought and emotion. There is a hunger cell with an “appetite” attached to its head, and it grows bigger the hungrier Yumi is. There’s a sensitivity cell that always makes Yumi cry, a fashion cell that helps her dress for dates, and many more. Yumi’s primary cell, which is a big contributor to her personality, is her love cell. The switch from Yumi’s actions and real-life experiences to her cells’ thoughts and feelings is both humorous and relatable. The best part of the show is that the viewer also gets to see her love interest’s cells, meaning that they can understand the second lead’s inner thoughts and feelings as well. Anyone who loves light-hearted romance with an interesting twist should watch Yumi’s Cells.

5.) Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is about a young, intelligent lawyer who has autism. This attorney, named Woo Young-Woo, graduates at the top of her law school, but no one will hire her because of her autism. Eventually, her dad’s connection gets her a position at a major firm. Due to her condition, she is often seen as socially inept by her coworkers, but no one can deny her emotional intelligence. She also is particularly interested in whales, bringing whale facts up at random times, having a whale-themed room, and listening to whale sounds when she is overstimulated. Regardless of this, Woo manages to handle each case she’s assigned with grace and hard evidence, which her photographic memory aids with. Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a heartwarming, wholesome K-Drama that feels like a breath of fresh air. I’d recommend it to anyone who enjoys a good character development arc and touching scenes.

K-Dramas cover a variety of topics but are almost always addicting to watch. I personally love to tune into them when at the gym, eating dinner, or even crocheting. I hope you enjoyed this list, and let me know if there’s any I missed!