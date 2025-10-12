My Top Five Study Snacks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you’re covered in notes at 1 a.m. and trying to power through a study session, the right snacks can make all the difference. Trust me, I’ve been there. Whether you’re craving something salty, sweet or spicy, these five snacks hit every mood: microwave popcorn, Twizzler Nibs, Trader Joe’s Takis, peanut M&Ms and Raisinets. They’re quick, easy and guaranteed to make your next study session all the more fun.

Microwave Popcorn (specifically movie theater buttered popcorn!) Settling into a study session requires a certain level of comfort and concentration to really get in the zone and get work done. The smell of freshly microwaved popcorn sets that tone. The minute you hear the kernels start popping and the buttery scent fills the room, there’s a little sigh of relief. It’s warm and crunchy, and somehow makes your desk setup feel less like a battlefield of notebooks and more like a cozy movie night. The change in mood makes all the difference to be able to get work done; feeling stressed and messy helps no one! Having the smell of warm, buttery popcorn just creates a sense of happiness. It’s the perfect combination of comfort and focus: easy to eat without getting your hands too messy and light enough to keep you from feeling weighed down when you’ve still got hours of flashcards ahead. Sara Carte / Spoon Twizzler Nibs Study sessions can feel endless, and sometimes you need a bit of sugar-fueled motivation to keep going. That’s where Twizzler Nibs come in. They’re chewy, sweet and just the right size to grab handfuls without thinking. The repetitive motion of chewing gives you something to do besides stressing about how many chapters are left. Instead, you’re thinking how many more chews till it’s done. There’s something weirdly satisfying about the rhythm — chew, read, highlight, repeat. It’s like your own little system for staying awake and focused when your brain wants to check out. Trader Joes takis When the late-night fatigue hits and you’re one paragraph away from falling asleep on your notes, spice is your savior. Trader Joe’s Takis are a punch of flavor that jolts you awake better than another cup of coffee. They’re crunchy, tangy and just spicy enough to make you reach back for more. Eating Takis during a study session feels like a challenge in the best way. They bring energy and chaos, and sometimes, that’s exactly what you need at 1 a.m. to stay awake through another page of your textbook. Trader Joe’s Takis are a bold choice for any study session. The moment you grab one, you can’t help but compare it to the real Takis, thinking about it for a second as you turn the page of your textbook. Do they really taste that different? But for now, the Trader Joe’s version does its job perfectly. That fiery flavor jolts your senses awake, giving your brain just the boost it needs to dive back into the books. Original photo by Anna Kaplan Raisinets Raisinets don’t always get the credit they deserve, but they’re the underrated hero of study snacks. Sweet, chewy and coated in smooth chocolate, they’re a perfect mix of candy and fruit, so you can at least pretend you’re being healthy. The chocolate gives that instant mood boost you need when your brain is fried, while the raisins add just enough texture to keep things interesting. It’s the kind of snack that feels indulgent but still manageable, like a little reward for making it through another hour of focus. Peanut m & m’s Peanut M&Ms combine a salty crunch with sweet chocolate — the perfect mix when study frustration sets in. The satisfying crunch and blend of flavors bring a sense of calm that takes the edge off the late-night study frenzy. And while all the colors taste the same, the distraction of trying to decide if you can tell them apart gives you a few minutes of relief from intense focus. It’s just enough of a break to deliver a little sugar rush, keeping you awake and motivated to push through. The only question left is whether to stick with the classic peanut M&Ms next time or switch it up with some of their new flavors. Hmm…

Study and Munch

By the time you’ve finished your notes (and your snacks), you’ll have powered through your study session with a little help from this lineup. Whether you’re craving salty comfort, sugar rushes or fiery spice, these snacks don’t just fill your stomach; they keep your motivation alive when the clock hits 1 a.m. and you still have a few more pages to go. There’s something about snacking that keeps you grounded. Each bite is a reward for every paragraph you conquer. Maybe it’s the crunch, the sweetness or just the comfort of a familiar favorite, but these snacks somehow make studying feel a little less like work and a little more like a win. So next time you hit the books, stock up. You’ll thank yourself at 1 a.m.